5 best active and passive abilities in Free Fire as of April 2022

While it's common knowledge that Free Fire characters with active abilities are rather powerful, certain passive abilities are powerful as well. These abilities offer players a lot of tactical advantages when used in the right situations.

That being said, most passive and active abilities improve the combat stats of players and give them an advantage on the battlefield. Here are a few such characters that players can choose from.

These characters have some of the best active and passive abilities in Free Fire

5) DJ Alok

DJ Alok has one of the best active abilities in Free Fire. It is called Drop The Beat and has two primary buffs. The first provides a speed boost of 10% for five seconds, while the second one heals players for 5 HP per second.

The cooldown time is fixed at 45 seconds at any level, and this makes him highly sought after in the game. Any player who can master DJ Alok's utility will be able to keep their team alive in all combat situations.

4) Jota

Jota has a very unique and powerful passive ability in Free Fire. It is called Sustained Raids, and it helps players by allowing them to recover HP during combat.

When an enemy is shot and damaged, the player recovers a very small percentage of HP. If the enemy is knocked out, the player recovers 10% of their total HP. This allows them to stay in the fight longer.

3) Skyler

Skyler is the best character in the game to use against gloo walls. His ability, Riptide Rhythm, can destroy up to five gloo walls when activated. At the base level, it has a cooldown time of 60 seconds.

Aside from being able to destroy gloo walls, his secondary ability allows him to heal by placing a gloo wall. Although the number of hit points recovered is very low, it can be a lifesaver in certain situations.

2) Maro

Maro has a passive ability called Falcon Fervor. It is one of the most powerful abilities in the game and is often used by aggressive players. The ability essentially increases the damage output of the player's weapons based on their distance from the target.

At the base level, the bonus damage scales up to 5%, depending on the distance. If the target has been marked, another 1% damage is added to the grand total. This makes the character perfect for long-range combat and sniper warfare.

1) A124

Following the OB33 update, A124's ability, Thrill Of Battle, has evolved to become one of the best in Free Fire. Once it is activated, opponents with an 8-meter radius are unable to use their abilities for 20 seconds.

This makes combat rather difficult for them as they lose their tactical advantage. Opponents will have to rely on guns alone, and this may not be their strong suit. Players who can take advantage of the situation will be able to secure kills with ease.

