5 best characters to pair with Hayato in Free Fire OB34 update

Free Fire characters possess distinct powers that can notably contribute to gamers on the battlegrounds. With the arrival of the Free Fire OB34 update, the developers have introduced a new addition (named Homer) to the character array. Moreover, there are considerable changes to the abilities of the previous characters.

Mobile gamers need to be aware of the latest alterations and ensure they have up-to-date character combinations.

Even after the OB34 update, Hayato is a splendid character for rushers and aggressive players. His ability, Bushido, increases the armor penetration of users by 10% for every 10% decrease in their max HP.

Disclaimer: Due to a government-assessed ban on Free Fire, players from India must use the MAX variant to access their FF IDs. Garena has officially launched the OB34 update for the MAX variant.

Indexing the best characters to be used with Hayato after the Free Fire OB34 update

Below are the characters complementary to Hayato's Bushido ability. Users can choose any one, two, or three of the following to include to their character combination:

1) Homer

This new Free Fire character is fantastic (Image via Garena)

Ability: Senses Shockwave (active)

Revealed in the OB34 update, the new character, Homer, has an appealing active skill called Senses Shockwave, which releases a drone towards the nearest enemy within a 100-meter frontal range, creating a 5-meter pulse explosion which reduces the movement speed by 60% and firing speed by 35%.

It also creates a damage of 25 HP. Once activated, the effect lasts for five seconds, and this ability can only be used after every 90 seconds of cooldown time (CD).

It should be noted that Homer is currently not obtainable. Gamers should wait patiently for the dedicated in-game event (mostly a top-up event) to obtain him.

2) Joseph

Ability: Nutty Movement (passive)

Joseph's Nutty Movement ability increases the user's movement and sprinting speed by 30% upon taking damage.

Hayato is functional when he takes damage and his HP is decreased. Likewise, Joseph also gets stimulated upon taking damage. This way, with a reduction in HP or taking damage from enemies, users can become even stronger with these characters.

3) Wolfrahh

Ability: Limelight (passive)

Wolfrahh got a buff in the Free Fire OB34 update. After reworking on his Limelight ability, when using it, damage taken from headshots reduces by 10% and damage to enemies from headshots increases by 10%, with each additional spectator. However, both of these headshot advantages are limited to maximum 30%.

Interestingly, every elimination will add one spectator, and the number of spectators will not be reduced. Wolfrahh has been transformed into an excellent character in this update.

4) Alok

Ability: Drop The Beat (active)

Lasting for 10 seconds, Alok's Drop The Beat ability creates a 5-meter aura that increases the movement speed of users by 15% and also restores their HP at a rate of 5 HP/s.

Alok was slightly nerfed in the OB34 update. Before this major update, he had a constant CD of 45 seconds regardless of his level but now at maximum level it is 50 seconds and is higher at different levels. Despite this, he is still a highly efficient character.

Alok will help rushers quickly attack their foes with the aid of Hayato's Bushido ability.

5) Nikita

Ability: Firearms Expert (passive)

Nikita is highly recommended for SMG users. Her Firearms Expert ability increases the reload speed of every gun by 24% and the last six bullets of the user's SMG cause 20% more damage.

Even if the SMG does not have any armor-piercing power, with Hayato's Bushido ability, users can penetrate opponents' armor easily. This will be further boosted by Firearms Expert.

Note: The Free Fire character abilities mentioned in this article are at their maximum level and this article is entirely based on the author's personal opinion.

