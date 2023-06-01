5 best features in Free Fire OB40 update

Free Fire released the OB40 update on May 31, 2023, introducing exciting features. It features new characters, an achievement system, and DUO Active Skills mode in Clash Squad. Additionally, each player starts Battle Royale mode with one Gloo Wall. All Free Fire players can look forward to enjoying the new Spider-Man Collaboration event featuring three Spider-Verse characters.

The OB40 update also balances the gameplay and adjusts elements of maps, weapons, and characters accordingly. Developer Garena released this patch as a part of the sixth-anniversary celebration. It is the third update of 2023 and the first ever without any maintenance break.

Players can show off their achievement titles, get their hands on Spider-Man suits, and plenty more. This article discusses some of the best features of the Free Fire OB40 update.

Spider-Man Collaboration and other best features of Free Fire OB40 Update

1) Spider-Man Collaboration

Players can enjoy the global collaboration event in Free Fire with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. It will go live on June 9, 2023, when players can choose one of the Spider-Man characters.

The game features three characters in Free Fire from Across the Spider-Verse: Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, and Spider-Man 2099. The new update also introduces the new Spider-Verse Parkour mode.

In this mode, players can swing across the city inspired by the movie, wearing their favorite Spidey suits. Additionally, Free Fire features the Enter the Spider-Verse event, allowing fans to collect various Spider-Man-themed cards.

It begins on June 2 and ends on June 18, 2023, featuring collectibles such as a Spider-Verse backpack, Spider-Sense emote, and pet skin.

2) New Achievement System

On Free Fire's sixth anniversary, Garena introduced a new Achievement System. Players will need to tap on the menu located at the bottom of the lobby screen and select achievements to enter the achievement system.

It features three categories as Battle, Collector, and Career. Additionally, each consists of three stages with certain conditions. Players completing these conditions obtain stage badges, achievement points, and applicable rewards. Moreover, players can show off their achievement titles on their profiles.

These titles have three rarities with different colors and designs. Players can unlock the rarity of the title in an ascending order starting from rare, epic, and then mythic. One can equip desired titles and switch them from the Title section on the profile page.

3) Clash Squad: DUO Active Skills Mode

In the OB40 update, Free Fire allows each character to have two active skills in Clash Squad mode. Players can experience a powerful Active skills combo in this mode. For instance, while rescuing allies, one can disguise into a ninja bush or shield themselves and counter enemies. Moreover, players can climb ranks in CS-ranked mode using their dual Active skills.

In addition to one Active and passive skill in the lobby, players can select one more. Furthermore, they can change their initial Active Skill in this mode. The game allows players to choose even unlocked skills of other characters.

Additionally, players can enable Duo active skills mode in CS-Ranked if they have Gold I or above rank. Furthermore, losing the first two ranked matches in this mode does not deduct stars.

4) Map Adjustments

Developers also made adjustments to the Bermuda Map in Free Fire, with Garena renovating the Rim Nam Village location. The OB40 update changes the location layout, providing enough areas for cover and safe paths for players.

The map will be playable in both Clash Squad mode, Casual, and Ranked in the future. Additionally, developers adjusted Bermuda map locations, Nurek Dam, Mars Electric, and Cape Town for Clash Squad mode.

In Nurek Dam, developers have added a container to the top of existing slanted ones. Their positions and spawn points are adjusted in the Mars Electric, balancing the gameplay. One also finds adjustments to the layouts and orientations of houses in Cape Town. A building was also changed, replacing a two-story house with a single-story.

5) Character and Weapon adjustments

The OB40 update reworked four characters. It further adjusted the Active skills of six others and the passive skills of five more. It also introduces the new characters Sonia as a Nano scientist and Awakened Alok. Sonia possesses the Nano Lifeshield skill, while Awakened Alok receives the Awakening Skill, Party Remix.

Additionally, players can use the enhanced skills of Kapella, Olivia, Thiva, and Dimitri. The update adjusts the Active Skills of Tatsuya, Clu, Homer, Skyler, K, and Iris. The Passive Skills of Hayato, Andrew, Andrew “the Fierce,” Rafael, and Alvaro “Rageblast” are adjusted. Moreover, there are weapon balance adjustments, with significant changes in close-range combats.

For instance, the XM8 rifle’s accuracy was increased by 15%. The SMGs, Thompson, MP40, and Bizon’s damage increased by 4%, 8%, and 10%, respectively. The range and accuracy of M1014-I, M1014-II, M1014-III, and M1887 shotguns were adjusted.

Additionally, Charge Buster’s range reduced with an increase in magazine capacity. The M1917 pistol’s firing rate was increased with a damage reduction dealt.

