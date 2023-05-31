Free Fire OB40 Weapon Balances and Character Adjustments

Free Fire’s latest OB40 marks the third update by developer Garena in 2023. It was released earlier today, allowing fans to experience new content and events. Players can download the OB40 update from the App Store and Play Store. Developer Garena released the update without any maintenance break for the first time. The update introduces a new achievement system and adjusts gameplay, weapons, characters, and more.

Free Fire features a new event in collaboration with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which will go live on June 9, 2023. Furthermore, players can enjoy the new Clash Squad mode in the game's latest update. Out of all the awesome updates, this article discusses the weapon and character adjustment balances in Free Fire OB40 update.

Free Fire OB40 update: Character Adjustment and Weapon Adjustment Balances

Along with two new characters in Free Fire, Sonia and Awakened Alok, Garena also adjusted the existing ones. Additionally, Garena reworked some Free Fire characters and balanced the weapons. Below are the details of character and weapons balance adjustments in the latest Free Fire OB40 update.

Character balance adjustments in their Active Skills

Tatsuya (Rebel Rush)

Tatsuya’s Active Skill Rebel Rush enables him to run faster in the matches. He can dash at a rapid speed for 0.3 seconds. With this update, players can now use the skill three times. Furthermore, it now cooldowns in one second between usages, refilling in 45 seconds.

Clu (Tracing Steps)

Players had no way of knowing if Clu located them before this update. However, in the OB40 update, they receive a notification when she scans. It might seem like an indirect nerf on her Active Skill. Hence, developers adjusted the skill’s cooldown period. The skill now takes 45 seconds to cool down.

Homer (Senses Shockwave)

Homer’s Active Skill, Senses Shockwave, can now trigger Moco’s tagging skill, but his explosion range has reduced. The drone Homer releases travels to the closest enemy within a 100m frontal distance. Additionally, it creates a pulse explosion within the diameter of three meters, reducing enemies' movement and firing speed by 65% and 35%, respectively.

Skyler (Riptide Rhythm)

Skyler’s Active Skill, Riptide Rhythm, releases a sonic wave within 100 meters in Free Fire. Upon explosion, it deals damage to Gloo Walls within a radius of four meters. The skill now lasts for five seconds and cools down in 45 seconds.

K (Master of All)

While K uses Active Skill, Master of All, the Max EP increases by 50 with this update. In Jiu-jitsu mode, the EP of allies within six meters gets a 600% increase in EP. In Psychology mode, the skill recovers 3 EP every 2 seconds, reaching up to 250 EP. The skill’s Mode switch now takes only six seconds to cool down.

Iris (Wall Brawl)

While Iris fires at Gloo Wall for 15 seconds, it marks the enemy within seven meters of the wall. Additionally, this Active Skill causes damage to marked enemies, penetrating the Gloo Wall. In this Free Fire update, the skill can only affect a maximum of 3 Gloo Walls in Free Fire.

Hayato (Bushido)

Hayato’s Passive Skill allowed Free Fire players to eliminate enemies by penetrating their armor if they have low health. However, in this update, players need not have low health to finish enemies. With the OB40 update, bushido can penetrate armor by 5% with every 13% decrease in Max HP.

Andrew (Armor Specialist) and Andrew "the Fierce" (Wolf Pack)

In normal status, Andrew's Passive Skill, Armor Specialist, decreases the armor durability loss decreases by 25%. Additionally, the awakened status Andrew "the Fierce” possesses the passive ability, Wolf Pack. This ability now boosts armor damage reduction by 20% in Free Fire, with teammates carrying the same skill receiving only 10% less damage.

Rafael (Dead Silent)

When Rafael uses Snipers and Marksman Rifles in Free Fire, his passive skill Dead Silent takes effect. It silences the firing sound, and all knocked-down enemies now bleed 85% faster in the Free Fire OB40 update.

Alvaro “Rageblast” (Split Blitz)

In the game, the awakened character Alvaro “Rageblast,” possesses a passive skill, Split Blitz. When using a grenade, it produces three additional grenades before one second of its detonation. These extra grenades now cause only 20% damage to the original.

Character reworks

Dimitri (Healing Heartbeat)

Using the Healing Heartbeat of Dimitri allows players to create a healing zone of a 3.5-meter radius lasting 12 seconds. Allies within the radius recover 10 HP per second. The skill also activates Help when needed. The reworked ability of this character cools down in 60 seconds.

Thiva (Vital Vibes)

With the OB40 update, the speed of helping up allies increases by 70% with a cooldown period of 60 seconds. Additionally, the helped-up ally recovers 100 HP in three seconds.

Kapella (Healing Song)

Kapella using Healing Song provides a shield to a helping-up ally with 80 HP, boosting the movement speed by 10%. The ability also reduces the bleeding speed by 35% of knocked-down allies.

Olivia (Healing Touch)

Olivia receives a new role in this update: the Healing Master. She can temporarily grant her healing ability to allies using her skill Healing Touch. She can spread 80% of her single-target healing ability to allies. However, the allies must be within a range of 10 meters to receive it.

Weapon balance adjustments in the OB40 update

The short-range and mid-range weapons received some major changes in the OB40 update. Here are all the details of weapon balance adjustments in its recent version.

SMG

Thompson: Damage increased by 4%.

Damage increased by 4%. MP40: Damage increased by 8%.

Damage increased by 8%. Bizon: Received optimization on the ease of use and damage increased by 10%.

Rifles

XMB: Accuracy increased by 15%.

Shotgun

M1887: The range decreased by 15%, and reload speed increased by 10%.

The range decreased by 15%, and reload speed increased by 10%. M1014-I, M1014-II, and M1014-II: Their range decreased by 12%, and accuracy increased by 20%.

Their range decreased by 12%, and accuracy increased by 20%. Charge Buster: Range decreased by 12%, and magazine capacity increased by one.

Range decreased by 12%, and magazine capacity increased by one. Trogon and MAG-7: These shotguns received optimization on the ease of use.

Pistol

M1917: damage decreased by 13% and increased the firing rate by 6%.

Other weapon adjustments

Marksman Grip: The firing rate decreased by 3% on top of the original base.

The firing rate decreased by 3% on top of the original base. Grenade: Explosion range decreased by 10%.

Players can download the OB40 update from the Play Store and App Store. They can also download the OB40 update's APK and OBB files and install them to enjoy the new features of Free Fire.

