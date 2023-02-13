5 best mid-range guns in Free Fire (February 2023)

The armory of Garena Free Fire boasts an illustrious collection of weaponry, bestowing upon the necessary implements for engaging in mortal combat and emerging as the sole survivor in the swiftly-paced battle royale genre.

Confrontations can transpire at various distances, be it medium, short or long, hence, it is imperative to be equipped with a suitable armament to confront any scenario, with the ultimate goal of securing a triumphant "Booyah!"

Below are some of the most formidable weapons within the in-game arsenal, which have the potential to wreak havoc at medium range.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian gamers should refrain from playing Free Fire.

5 Finest Mid-Range Firearms in Free Fire

1) MAG-7

MAG 7 (Image by Garena)

This magnificent firearm was recently added to the OB26 Advanced Server, representing a unique deviation from the conventional paradigm of shotguns in the game. Based on its specifications, it becomes apparent that it possesses qualities that set it apart from its contemporaries.

The Mag-7 boasts a versatility that far surpasses the majority of other shotguns. Nonetheless, while the objective lies beyond a range of five meters, its efficacy is noticeably diminished as its greatest strengths lie within the realm of close-quarter engagements.

Here lies a comprehensive representation of the Mag-7 Shotgun's patch notes statistics.

Base Damage: 20

Magazine: 8

Rate of Fire: 0.2

Attachments: Grip, Stock

2) Kord

Kord (Image by Garena)

Garena FF persists in delivering the most recent OB updates, with the most recent patch being the most comprehensive and transformative update to the Battle Royale experience in 2021.

The introduction of a revitalized User Interface, long-awaited weapon balancing, fresh characters, and numerous other modifications has imbued the game with a newfound sense of exhilaration.

Survivors of Free Fire are now privy to the ominous Kord Gun LMG (Light Machine Gun), a recent addition to the armory in the OB27 update. With its intimidating aspect and thundering report, this formidable weapon was crafted with a singular objective - to unleash a deluge of projectiles upon the opposition.

As per the official armaments page on the Garena Free Fire website, Kord is endowed with the following attributes:

Ranges: 73

Magazines: 80

Reload Speed: 41

Available Attachment Slots: Scopes

Rate of Fire: 52

Accuracy: 34

Armor Penetration: 0

Damage: 59

Movement Speed: 58

LMG Mode: Increases rate of fire by five percent, fires three rounds at once.

3) UMP

UMP (Image by Garena)

Free Fire, a battle royale game for mobile platforms, was created and introduced by Garena in 2017. It has since risen to prominence as one of the most widely played games globally, with a massive player base of hundreds of millions. As with other battle royale titles, Free Fire boasts a vast arsenal of various weapon types.

Each weapon is distinct and boasts unique attributes, making them suitable for specific situations within the game. This treatise, however, shall concentrate on UMP, a widely-utilized SMG in the realm of Free Fire.

Here are the officially recorded statistics for UMP in the realm of Free Fire:

Rate of Fire: 75

Reload Speed: 77

Movement Speed: 79

Damage: 49

Armor Penetration: 63

Range: 36

Accuracy: 36

Magazine: 48

4) XM8

XM8 (Image by Garena)

Garena has brought back the XM8 – Destiny Guardian in the recently-released Faded Wheel event on the Indian server of Free Fire MAX. This offers a new opportunity for users who previously missed out on obtaining this coveted XM8 Evo weapon skin to acquire it and satisfy their aspirations.

As with the previous reintroductions, the XM8 – Destiny Guardian has been made available as a prize in the Faded Wheel event. Hence, gamers are ensured to receive the skin after a few spins, along with seven additional rewards.

Class: Assault Rifle

Fire Rate: 60

Accuracy: 58

Range: 58

Movement Speed: 73

Damage: 33

Armor Penetration: 0

Magazine: 25

5) M60

M60 (Image by Garena)

The M60 Light Machine Gun is a formidable weapon, distinguished from its counterparts within the in-game armamentarium by its lightweight design.

This characteristic grants the player a rare advantage of maintaining a brisk pace of movement while bearing the weapon, thus allowing for greater strategic versatility on the battlefield.

The M60, an assault rifle within the virtual realm of Garena Free Fire, is renowned for its swift and consistent rate of fire. It is ideal for people who prefer a more aggressive playstyle, and its attributes make it a formidable choice for those seeking to dominate the battlefield.

Class: Assault Rifle

Fire Rate: 56

Damage: 56

Range: 65

Accuracy: 43

Magazine: 60

Armor Penetration: 0

Movement Speed: 58

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

