Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs. Badge 99: Who has better Free Fire MAX stats in 2023?

Ajay, aka Ajjubhai (Total Gaming), and Bharat Singh, popularly known as Badge 99, are two of the most well-known content creators in India's Free Fire community. They regularly post videos related to the game on their YouTube channels and boast enormous numbers on the same.

Current stats show that Ajjubhai has 34.4 million subscribers, alongside a total view count of more than 5.32 billion. Badge 99, on the other hand, has 9.49 million subscribers with a cumulative viewership surpassing 1.23 billion.

Disclaimer: The Free Fire MAX stats of Ajjubhai and Badge 99 were recorded while writing the article and may change as they play more matches.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX ID is 451012596, and his ID level is 75. This YouTuber is ranked Silver I in Battle Royale and Platinum I in the Clash Squad mode.

The stats maintained by him are as follows:

BR Career

These are Ajjubhai's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has competed in 1,051 solo games in Free Fire MAX and has managed to secure 95 wins, giving way to a win ratio of 9.03%. He has killed 2,690 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.81.

In the duo mode, the content creator has made 1,838 appearances and has acquired 358 Booyahs, resulting in a win percentage of 19.47%. There are 7,314 kills to his name, contributing to his K/D ratio of 4.94.

The prominent personality has also featured in 12,920 squad matches, with his team getting 3,078 victories, translating to a win rate of 23.82%. He has accumulated 50,056 kills and boasts a K/D ratio of 5.09.

BR Ranked

These are Ajjubhai's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has not played solo, duo, or squad-ranked matches in the ongoing season of the Battle Royale game mode.

Badge 99’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Badge 99’s Free Fire MAX ID is 317768081, and his ID level is 71. This player is placed in Silver III in the Battle Royale mode and Bronze I in Clash Squad.

The following are his in-game stats:

BR Career

These are Badge 99's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Badge 99 has appeared in 1,151 solo games, winning 84 of them, and possesses a win rate of 7.29%. With 2,848 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.67.

The YouTuber has engaged in 2010 duo matches as well and has come out on top on 187 occasions, leading to a win percentage of 9.30%. He has 4,350 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.39.

Finally, Bharat Singh has played 8,915 squad games and has registered 1,537 wins, resulting in a win ratio of 17.24%. At a K/D ratio of 3.36, he has notched up 24,809 eliminations.

BR Ranked

These are Badge 99's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire MAX’s current ranked season, Badge 99 has played one squad match and has three frags for a K/D ratio of 3.00.

Comparison

Ajjubhai Badge 99 Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1,051 1,838 12,920 1,151 2,010 8,915 Wins 95 358 3,078 84 187 1,537 Win rate 9.03% 19.47% 23.82% 7.29% 9.30% 17.24% Kills 2,690 7,314 50,056 2,848 4,350 24,809 K/D ratio 2.81 4.94 5.09 2.67 2.39 3.36

Upon looking at the BR Career stats of Ajjubhai vs. Badge 99, one can see that the former has the edge in all three modes, solo, duo, and squad, in terms of both the K/D ratio and win rate.

That said, the ranked stats of both YouTubers can't be compared as they haven’t played a sufficient number of matches in the ongoing season.

