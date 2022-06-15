5 best female characters in Free Fire for ranked mode in June 2022

Characters are one of the most admired elements of the action-filled mobile shooter, Free Fire. Gamers can equip the powers of multiple characters to get support in fast-paced combat.

Since the developers often alter the abilities of various characters, players must frequently revise their character combinations.

Many characters are available in the shooter. However, they can use only four characters' skills at a time, in which the active type is limited to only one selection. An ideal skill set is indeed necessary for challenging ranked matches.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Consequently, users from the country should not play it. However, they may retrieve their FF IDs using the MAX version, which is not prohibited.

Free Fire: Array of potent female characters available for ranked mode

There are 16 female characters in the BR title. Five of the most useful options for ranked matches are listed below:

5) Steffie

Ability: Painted Refuge (active)

Steffie got a significant buff in the OB33 update. After this, her Painted Refuge active ability creates a 4-meter area that protects users and allies inside it from throwables such as grenades, flash freezes, smoke grenades, etc.

Additionally, they will restore 10% armor durability every second, and ammo damage will be reduced by 20%. The entire effect lasts 15 seconds, and players can activate the skill every 60 seconds. They should note that similar attributes do not stack.

Steffie is pretty efficient in squad matches and needs to be handled intelligently in intense scenarios.

4) Olivia

Ability: Healing Touch (passive)

Olivia has not been in the spotlight in the past. However, after the release of two magnificent male characters, Dimitri and Thiva, Olivia is now quite popular. This is due to the splendid combination of her skill with these two.

Gamers revived by someone else using Olivia's Healing Touch passive ability will be revived with 80 HP extra. This is a pretty impressive number.

With the help of Dimitri, users can self-revive while gaining a considerable amount of HP.

This can be further enhanced by using Thiva's abilities. The entire combination is suited for team-based gameplay in Free Fire.

3) Nikita

Ability: Firearms Expert (passive)

Nikita's Firearms Expert passive ability boosts the reload speed of the guns by 24%. Moreover, the final six bullets of the player's sub-machine gun (SMG) will cause 20% more damage.

Firearms Expert should be a prime choice for aggressive gamers and those who play the role of rushers, as SMGs are highly efficient firearms in close and mid-range confrontations. Notably, the increment in the reload speed is for all kinds of guns.

2) Clu

Ability: Tracing Steps (active)

With a cooldown of 50 seconds, Clu's Tracing Steps active skill locates the positions of enemies within a range of 75 meters, provided they are not in a prone or squat position.

The tracing effect lasts ten seconds, and, amazingly, the info is shared with teammates, helping players create strategies to conquer specific situations.

Clu can be utilized efficiently by both types of gamers, i.e., passive and aggressive. The difference between them is that the former needs to survive till the end by ignoring fights, while those with an aggressive playstyle try to get maximum kills. Clu supports Free Fire users in both approaches.

1) Xayne

Ability: Xtreme Encounter (active)

By activating Xayne's Xtreme Encounter ability, users can immediately gain 120 HP. However, this boost remains temporary, decaying over time. Nevertheless, this short-lasting HP plays a vital role during healing battles and in difficult fight situations.

Also, damage to gloo walls and shields increases by 100%. The effect lasts only six seconds, and players can use this ability after 100 seconds of its last use.

Xayne is possibly the best female character in Free Fire with an active ability, providing healing aid to the gamers during battles.

Note: The Free Fire character skills mentioned in the above list are at their maximum level. This article is entirely based on the author's personal opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far