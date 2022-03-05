5 Free Fire MAX tips to master aggressive playstyle (March 2022)

Mastering an aggressive playstyle in Free Fire MAX has several benefits. Players can improve their K/D ratio, earn points in ranked mode, and even secure more Booyahs.

However, to become an efficient, aggressive player, a lot of hard work and practice are needed. Brute force and guns cannot always be relied upon. Users must use every trick in the book to obtain a tactical edge in combat.

These tips in Free Fire MAX can be used to get the most out of an aggressive playstyle

5) Visualize the plan of attack

Before committing to an attack, it's also good to visualize the plan. Players should think carefully about how they want to engage their opponents to ensure maximum efficiency.

While going in guns blazing will work, the goal of the fight is to secure a kill without taking much damage. This will help conserve supplies and make the fight economically beneficial.

4) Use a good character combo that supports the playstyle

There are many ability combos that players can use in Free Fire MAX. Some make the user's character tankier, giving them more defensive capability, while others enhance the amount of damage they can inflict.

Players need to fine-tune their ability selection to suit their playstyle. This will give them an edge in combat and allow them to dominate the match. When used with strategy and gun skills, securing a Booyah is almost assured.

3) When attacking an opponent be relentless

When fighting with an opponent, toying with them is not a good idea. Their allies may counter-attack or revive them if they are downed. In either scenario, the user will lose out on their kill.

To ensure this scenario does not occur, users need to be relentless when attacking their opponent. They need to ensure eliminations as soon as possible when engaging. Otherwise, it may lead to a prolonged fight which may end in disaster.

2) Hit-and-run tactic is a viable strategy to use

When playing aggressively in Free Fire MAX, all-out combat is not the only option players can use. At times, hit-and-run tactics are a better option in certain scenarios.

For instance, in a 1v4 fight, staying engaged with the enemy may lead to attrition or loss of supplies. However, if they were to eliminate an opponent and rotate, the enemy would not be able to pin them down in place. Using this tactic, players can easily chip away at the squad until they are wiped out.

1) Know when not to engage

While an aggressive playstyle focuses on securing kills, players need to know when not to engage in combat. In certain situations, not engaging is more beneficial and crucial to survival.

For example, if the enemy has a high ground or is well protected from all sides, rushing their position will not end well. Even though grenades can be used to flush them out, there is no guarantee of them working. With superior shooting angles on their side, it's best to ignore the opponent and move on.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Which games are you playing after Free Fire's ban in India? Participate in our survey here!

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha