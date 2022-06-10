5 best female Free Fire characters for ranked mode in June 2022

Garena Free Fire's ranked mode provides a competitive environment for players along with a series of rewards. It requires movement skills, aiming accuracy, mastery of guns, and a little bit of luck for survival in a match.

At higher tiers like Heroic or Grandmaster, it has become nearly impossible for players to progress with Free Fire characters. Thus, the in-game abilities, both passive and active, are one of the most crucial aspects that demand focus from gamers.

One can overcome many difficulties in the ranked mode if they equip decent character abilities or combinations. Hence, here are the best female characters that suit Free Fire's ranked mode:

1) Xayne

Skill - Xtreme Encounter (Active)

Xtreme Encounter (Active) Cost - LINK system (free) or 499 diamonds

Level 1 attributes (Upgradable):

Damage increase - 100%

100% Cooldown - 150 seconds

Xayne has remained one of the most overpowered Free Fire characters ever since she arrived in Garena Free Fire. Her ability received a balance change after the OB34 update. Despite the adjustment, Xayne has remained pretty impressive with her capabilities.

Now, users can activate Xayne's "Xtreme Encounter" to get an HP boost of 120 points for six seconds. Furthermore, the ability enhances the damage to gloo walls, making Xayne suitable for the ranked mode. However, the skill also exhibits a high CD.

2) Clu

Skill - Tracing Steps (Active)

Tracing Steps (Active) Cost - LINK system (free) 499 diamonds

Level 1 attributes (Upgradable):

Cooldown: 75 seconds

75 seconds Range of 'Tracing Steps': 50 meters

50 meters Duration: 6 seconds

In some situations, it becomes hard for gamers to spot the enemies on the battlefield. Thus, an active ability character like Clu becomes vital as she helps players with her marking skill to locate opponents' accurate positions.

Clu's ability is known as Tracing Steps, which alerts users by tagging the enemies within a 50m range. However, the ability doesn't work when opponents are in a prone or squat position. Additionally, after Clu's first level, teammates can share her skill.

3) Dasha

Skill - Partying On (Passive)

Partying On (Passive) Cost - LINK system (free) or 499 diamonds

Level 1 attributes (Upgradable):

Damage reduction: 30%

30% Decrease in recovery time: 60%

60% Decrease in recoil buildup: 6%

6% Reduction in maximum recoil: 6%

Dasha assists gamers whenever they fall off a building or structure. Her "Partying On" skill ensures that users don't face a setback in a combat situation due to falls. The ability snips the fall damage and recovery time by a significant proportion.

The decrease at the first ability level for the recovery time (from falls) and fall damage is 60% and 30%, respectively. Apart from the decrease in fall damage, one can also claim a reduction in the minimum recoil and rate of recoil buildup by 6% each.

4) A124

Skill - Thrill of Battle (Active)

Thrill of Battle (Active) Cost- LINK system (free) or 399 diamonds

Level 1 attributes (Upgradable):

Duration: 20 seconds

20 seconds Cooldown: 100 seconds

A124's ability "Thrill of Battle" was reworked by the developers after the OB33 update in March 2022. Before the ability rework, "Thrill of Battle" provided a boost in EP to HP conversion rate with a minimal cooldown.

However, now A124's ability unleashes an electromagnetic wave which disables the activation of enemies' active skills. Additionally, A124 interacts with opponents' skills and prolongs their cooldown for 20 seconds.

5) Kapella

Skill - Healing Song (Passive)

Healing Song (Passive) Cost - LINK system (free) or 499 diamonds

Level 1 attributes (Upgradable):

Increase in the effect of healing items: 10%

10% Reduction in HP loss of allies when downed: 20%

Kapella is another brilliant choice for a Free Fire character in the ranked mode. Her "Healing Song" skill upgrades players' healing capabilities, which is vital for any game mode and combat situation of Garena Free Fire.

Kapella's passive ability significantly enhance the effects of health items and skills by 10%. Moreover, she is also an impressive choice for providing team support as her ability decreases the speed of HP's loss of allies when knocked down by 20%.

Disclaimer: The article solely reflects the author's personal views and is not in any particular order.

