5 best Free Fire abilities for improving K/D ratio in ranked games

Certain characters in Free Fire have the potential to be used aggressively in combat. They ensure easy elimination and help improve the K/D ratio slowly over time.

While all characters can be used aggressively, only a few are tailor-made for the job. They excel in combat, and users can use them to dominate the entire match with practice.

These character abilities are game-changers in Free Fire

5) Jota

Jota is perfect for aggressive gameplay in Free Fire. His ability, Sustained Raids, allows gamers to keep attacking without stopping and healing.

When using guns, hitting an enemy will replenish some hit points for users. If the enemy is killed or knocked down, 10% HP is replenished. This effect can be stacked indefinitely.

4) Maro

Maro specializes in long-range combat in Free Fire. His ability, Falcon Fervor, allows players to inflict more damage the further they are from the target. At a max distance, 5% extra damage will be imposed.

If an ally's ability marks the target, a further 1% extra damage will be inflicted. Given how the skill works, using weapons such as snipers or marksman rifles will be the best option.

3) Hayato

Hayato is a deadly character in Free Fire, but his ability, Bushido, has a peculiar quirk. For it to work, users must forego HP. For every 10% loss in HP, the character will gain 7.5% armor penetration.

This buff scales indefinitely until they have minimum HP left. Given how it functions, it's a high-risk, high-reward mechanic. However, players who can balance HP and armor penetration will be able to inflict massive damage upon their foes.

2) Wolfrahh

Wolfrahh's ability, Limelight, helps the character grow stronger with each kill or viewer gained. With every additional kill or viewer, the damage from headshots will be reduced by 3%, and damage inflicted to the enemy's limbs will be increased by 3%.

These two perks allow the character to be used aggressively in combat. Gamers can rush head-first into danger and take on opponents. When maxed out, the damage reduction reduces by 25%, and damage dealt to limbs increases by 15%.

1) Rafael

Rafael's Dead Silent allows the character to excel in stealthy combat. When using snipers and marksman rifles, the weapons gain a silencing effect, allowing them to be fired quietly without attracting nearby opponents.

However, the main perk of the ability is the increased bleed-out rate of 20%. When an opponent is downed, the extra bleed-out bonus makes it harder for them to be revived in time. In most cases, they will bleed out before an ally can come to the rescue.

