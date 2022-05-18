×
5 best Free Fire character abilities for beginners in May 2022

Choosing a strong starting character is of the utmost importance in Free Fire (Image via Garena Free Fire)
Matthew Wilkins
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified May 18, 2022 12:33 PM IST
For beginners who are new to Free Fire, character selection will play a vital role. Choosing the right one will make a lot of difference in combat. Furthermore, since they have to be bought with diamonds that cost real money, it's best to choose wisely.

While there are many suitable ones to choose from, picking a character that offers a simple yet powerful ability is of the utmost importance. From here, players can learn the basics of battle and fine-tune their combat prowess in the process.

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire since it is banned in the country. They can opt for the MAX version instead.

Characters that are well suited for newcomers in Free Fire

5) D-Bee

For beginners new to Free Fire, D-Bee is one of the best characters for them to use. His ability, Bullet Beats, provides passive buffs, which will come in handy in any given combat situation.

While firing and moving, the accuracy is increased by 20%, and movement speed by 5. These two buffs allow players to engage targets on the move and avoid being pinned down in place.

4) DJ Alok

DJ Alok is by far the best character beginners should use in Free Fire. His ability, Drop The beat, will keep users alive and allow them to play a supportive role in team-based matches.

Apart from the healing aspect, the ability also increases movement speed. This is useful when wanting to rapidly reposition or move to cover to avoid sustaining damage.

3) Laura

Shifting from hipfire to scoped-in mode is a challenge. Players often have difficulty adjusting. To bridge the gap between these two firing modes, Laura's ability, Sharp Shooter, comes into use.

It increases the accuracy of players' weapons while in scoped-in mode. This incentive ensures that players are more likely to scope-in while firing, improving the odds of landing shots.

2) Miguel

What makes Miguel useful for beginners is his ability called Crazy Slayer. It allows users to farm EP by killing opponents in battle. This will allow them to have a steady stream of EP to passively heal.

Apart from this primary effect, an indirect perk of the ability is that it helps reduce the consumption of medkits. This will allow players to keep their medical supplies in reserve.

1) Jota

Jota is at the top of the list for a reason. His ability, Sustained Raids, allows users to farm HP by inflicting damage on opponents. If they manage to kill their opponent, Jota recovers a large amount of health.

Since the ability has no cooldown, it can be used indefinitely to heal. With a bit of practice, players will be able to become a vampire and steal the lifeforce from other players.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu
