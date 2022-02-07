5 best Free Fire character abilities for rank push after OB32 update

Most Free Fire players aspire to push their way up the game's rank system to the highest tier. Since the BR and CS modes have individual rankings and seasons, gamers must approach each mode differently to achieve their goal due to their distinct characteristics.

BR Ranked Season 25 has nearly concluded, and CS-Ranked Season 11 commenced after the OB32 update. Users have time on their hands to climb up the rank ladder, and using the right character is pivotal to this.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion. The abilities in this piece are at the lowest level, and gamers can level up their characters to get the most out of them.

Best characters to rank push in Garena Free Fire

5) Wukong

Wukong is an excellent choice for the Clash Squad mode since Camouflage transforms players into a bush with a 20% reduction in the movement speed for ten seconds. Although there is a long cooldown time of 300 seconds, it automatically resets when users knock down an opponent. Moreover, this transformation ends when they attack opponents.

4) Skyler

After being buffed in the recent update, Skyler is worth the selection. His active ability releases a sonic wave that destroys five gloo walls ahead of players within a 50m range.

Gamers can use the ability to damage the gloo walls every 60 seconds. There is another healing aspect as each wall deployed will result in HP recovery beginning from four points.

Users can conveniently turn gloo walls into dust, leaving the opponents in awkward spots and taking them down quickly. Moreover, they can also benefit from healing when fighting with gloo walls.

3) Dimitri

Dimitri can be useful in mid to long-range fights as the option for self-recovery can be easily exercised (Image via Free Fire)

Healing Heartbeat is similar to DJ Alok's Drop the Beat with some alterations. It creates a smaller 3.5 diameter immovable healing zone, and gamers within it will receive 3 HP back every second.

Moreover, there is an additional option of self-recovery when knocked within it. The ability remains active for ten seconds, and the cooldown is set at 85 seconds at the initial level.

Dimitri can be helpful in mid to long-range fights as the option for self-recovery can be easily exercised. His skill will provide 45 HP in total but over 15 seconds at the maximum level.

2) Alok

Alok's versatile ability makes it one of the best options in the ranked modes (Image via Free Fire)

Alok is a fan-favorite for a reason. Drop the Beat generates a 5m aura that increases movement speed by 10% and replenishes five health points per second for a total duration of 5 seconds.

This versatile ability makes it one of the best options in the ranked modes. Gamers activate it to gain HP during fights when they do not have HP. Another potential use could be to gain movement speed and evade the opponents.

1) K

K's ability has two separate modes (Image via Free Fire)

K is an excellent choice for Battle Royale and Clash Squad ranked modes. Master of All first increases the maximum EP by 50 and further has two separate modes.

In Jiu-jitsu mode, allies within the 6m radius receive a 500% boost in the EP conversion rate (5 EP to 5 EP every second). On the other hand, Psychology mode can get back 3 EP every 2.2 seconds.

K's skill is sufficient to get the EP back and convert it to HP, which is an excellent way to heal without using medkits. In Clash Squad mode, users can only use Jiu-jitsu mode after purchasing the mushrooms.

