Jota vs DJ Alok: Which Free Fire character is better for Clash Squad mode in February 2022?

To be victorious in Free Fire's Clash Squad mode, the player has to make numerous decisions. These include strategy and plan of attack, buying the right weapons for the round, and of course, choosing the right character.

While there are many to choose from, only a few have abilities that are tailored for the CS mode. They can be used immediately to provide benefits to the player and, at times, to the entire squad as well.

Two such characters are Jota and DJ Alok. They both have healing abilities in-game and can be used in numerous situations. However, only one of them can be the best. Who is it? Read on to find out.

Breaking down Jota and DJ Alok in Free Fire: Abilities and combat usage

Jota's ability

Jota's ability, Sustained Raids, allows the user to recover health while engaged in combat. Every time a player shoots an opponent, they recover a small percentage of HP.

When the opponent has been knocked down or eliminated, 20% of their HP is replenished immediately. The ability is passive, and the effects last for the duration of the match.

Jota in combat

In combat, Jota's ability will allow the user to play aggressively without having to use too many medkits. If attacks can be chained to deal maximum damage, the user will be able to heal by only inflicting damage.

DJ Alok's ability

DJ Alok's ability, Drop the Beat, allows the user to heal their allies and themselves in battle. When the skill has been activated, an aura forms around the user. Those within this aura will recover 5HP/second.

As a secondary bonus effect, players also receive a 15% agility boost when within the aura. The ability lasts for a duration of 10 seconds and takes 45 seconds to cool down after use.

DJ Alok in combat

In combat, DJ Alok's ability will allow the user to support their squad in the thick of battle. They will be able to heal allies and restore their HP over time. Additionally, the ability also grants bonus movement speed for a short duration.

Verdict

Deciding between Jota and DJ Alok in Free Fire is a tough job. Although both of their abilities are focused on healing, how they work is radically different.

Jota recovers HP by shooting opponents, while DJ Alok can trigger his ability to heal the entire squad. This makes selecting a clear winner difficult. Players will have to decide for themselves whom to choose for CS mode.

However, when pitting both characters against each other based on utility, DJ Alok's Drop the Beat provides more tactical uses than Jota. Since it heals the entire squad and provides a movement boost, it has more value in general.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Shaheen Banu