5 best Free Fire character combinations for aggressive gameplay (October 2021)

Many Free Fire players prefer an aggressive style of play and like to participate in more fights throughout a match. Characters play a crucial part in assisting users in these circumstances since they have special abilities that may drastically change the outcome of an encounter.

In addition, by purchasing skill slots for a specific character, players may build character combinations. Players generally look for the best ones to pick for aggressive gameplay in an attempt to increase their chances of winning fights.

Disclaimer: The characters have not been reused in order to give gamers more options, and combinations can be mixed and matched depending on the preferences of each player. Additionally, the abilities noted below are at the peak level of each character.

Free Fire character combinations for aggressive gameplay (October 2021)

5) Dimitri + Thiva + Hayato + Kelly

Dimitri (Image via Free Fire)

Dimitri: Healing Heartbeat

Thiva: Vital Vibes

Hayato: Bushido

Kelly: Dash

Dimitri possesses the incredible Healing Heartbeat ability, which generates a 3.5-diameter healing zone. Inside this zone, users and allies recover 3 HP per second. On top of this, they can self-recover as well. The skill runs for 15 seconds, which is followed by a cooldown duration of 60 seconds.

Thiva (Image via Free Fire)

Thiva is a fantastic character, and his skill raises gamers’ rescue (help-up) speed by 20%. Moreover, the revived user gains 40 HP in five seconds.

Hayato (Image via Free Fire)

Hayato is among the most popular choices for character combinations, as Bushido surges the armor penetration of gamers by 10% with each 10% reduction in maximum health.

Kelly (Image via Free Fire)

Kelly’s ability Dash increases the sprinting speed of players by 6%.

Hayato and Kelly also have awakened versions that users can attain.

4) Chrono + Shirou + Maro + Laura

Chrono (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono: Time Turner

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Maro: Falcon Fervor

Laura: Sharp Shooter

Chrono has one of the best active abilities in the game even after the recent nerf. It forms a force field, blocking 600 damage, and movement speed is boosted by 10%. The effect lasts for five seconds, followed by a cooldown duration of 220 seconds.

Shirou (Image via Free Fire)

Shirou’s Damage Delivered ability tags an enemy if they hit the user in an 80m range. The duration for the same is six seconds, and the first shot that strikes the opponent deals 100% additional armor penetration. After the OB30 update, the cooldown of the ability was reduced to 10 seconds.

Maro (Image via Free Fire)

Maro has the Falcon Fervor skill that increases the damage of players with distance by 25%. In addition to this, the damage dealt to tagged enemies also rises by 3.5%.

Laura (Image via Free Fire)

The final piece of this combination is Laura, and the Sharp Shooter ability of the character increases accuracy by 35% while the players are scoped in.

3) Wukong + Antonio + Kla + Joseph

Wukong (Image via Free Fire)

Wukong: Camouflage

Antonio: Gangster’s Spirit

Kla: Muay Thai

Joseph: Nutty Movement

The players get converted into a bush with a 20% reduced movement speed when Camouflage is activated. This transformation ends when Wukong attacks. The ability has an enormous cooldown of 300 seconds, which automatically ends if the players manage to take down an enemy.

Antonio (Image via Free Fire)

Antonio is ideal for Clash Squad as Gangster’s Spirit gives gamers 35 extra health each round.

Kla (Image via Free Fire)

Kla is incredible for close-range combat as the fist damage increases by 400% at the highest level of the character.

Joseph (Image via Free Fire)

Lastly, the Nutty Movement ability results in a 20% increase in movement and sprinting speed after the users take damage from enemies.

2) K + Miguel + D-bee + Luqueta

K (Image via Free Fire)

K: Master of All

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

D-bee: Bullet Beats

Luqueta: Hat Trick

K has the Master of All ability which has two different modes, and switching between them has a three second cooldown. Here are the details about them:

Psychology: 2 EP gained every two seconds, up to 150.

2 EP gained every two seconds, up to 150. Jiu-jitsu: 500% increased EP conversion rate.

This skill also raises the maximum amount of EP that players can carry by 50, i.e. they will garner 250 EP in a match.

Miguel (Image via Free Fire)

With Crazy Slayer, players have to get a kill to gain 80 EP. This can be used well with the Jiu-jitsu mode of K and can be converted to health quickly.

D-bee (Image via Free Fire)

If users are moving while shooting, the Bullet Beats skill increases the accuracy and movement speed by 35% and 15%, respectively.

Luqueta’s Hat Trick was enhanced in a recent update. After getting a kill, it boosts players’ maximum health by 25 HP, up to 50.

1) Alok + Jota + Jai + Moco

Alok (Image via Free Fire)

Alok: Drop the Beat

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jai: Raging Reload

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

Alok’s Drop the Beat can be vital on the battlefield as it generates a 5m aura, which restores 5 HP for 10 seconds. It also raises the movement speed by 15% and has a cooldown of 45 seconds.

Jota (Image via Free Fire)

If users have Jota equipped, they will gain HP upon hitting opponents with guns. Furthermore, once they knock a foe down, they will restore 20% of their health.

Jai (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire users now have access to the Raging Reload ability after the OB30 update. However, they will have to purchase the Jai Microchip available in the in-game store for 450 diamonds.

When a foe is knocked, the character’s skill reloads a firearm’s magazine by 45%. Only guns in these categories are affected: AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG.

Moco (Image via Free Fire)

Moco’s Hacker’s Eye marks adversaries for five seconds after they successfully hit them. The position of the enemy is also shown to allies.

