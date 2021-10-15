List of Free Fire characters with active abilities in October 2021

Free Fire is packed with diverse elements such as characters, pets, and skins, to name a few. The title offers a vast cast of characters that feature unique abilities which can influence the overall gameplay, and these abilities are incentive enough to players who want to purchase the characters.

There are more than 40 characters available in the game, most of which can be purchased from the store for diamonds and gold. The abilities they possess are divided into two broad categories - active and passive.

The former needs to be manually activated, and players can create combinations of active and passive abilities to dominate the battlefield.

All Free Fire characters with active abilities

Here is the complete list of Free Fire characters with active abilities as of 15 October 2021:

1) Xayne

Xayne's ability is called Xtreme Encounter (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Xtreme Encounter

Upon its activation, players receive 80 additional HP, which eventually decays with time. Also, the damage to shields and gloo walls is buffed by 100%. This effect lasts for 10 seconds, and users will be able to use it again after 100 seconds.

2) Dimitri

Dimitri was added to the game with the Free Fire x Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike collaboration (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Healing Heartbeat

Dimitri creates a healing zone within which the allies replenish 3 HP every second for 15 seconds. Players may self-revive themselves when inside this zone. They can use it every 80 seconds.

3) Skyler

Skyler can be purchased for 499 diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

The ability has multiple aspects. First, a sonic wave is released that destroys gloo walls within 100m range on its activation. Also, the deployment of the gloo wall will increase HP recovery by nine points.

4) Chrono

Chrono's ability received a nerf in OB30 update (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Time Turner

Chrono creates a force field that provides cover from damage. Additionally, players receive a 10% boost in movement speed. The duration of the ability is five seconds, while the cooldown is set at 220 seconds.

5) K

Time Turner has two separate modes (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Master of All

The Master of All has two separate modes - Jiu-Jitsu mode which increases the EP to HP conversion rate to 500%, and Psychology mode which recovers 2 EP every two seconds.

6) Clu

Clu can help players find the enemies around them (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Tracing Steps

Clu's skill helps players locate enemies within a 70m range when they are not in prone or squat position. This lasts for 7.5 seconds and can only be used again after 60 seconds.

7) Steffie

Steffie is a pro graffiti artist (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Painted Refuge

Painted Refuge creates graffiti reducing explosive damage by 25% and bullet damage by 5% for 10 seconds. The cooldown for the ability is 45 seconds.

8) Alok

Alok is used for his healing ability (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Drop the Beat

Drop the Beat is arguably the most utilized ability. It creates a 5m aura within which players benefit from 15% movement speed. Furthermore, it facilitates recovery of HP, i.e. 5 HP every second for 10 seconds.

9) A124

A124 can be used in case players don't have Alok or K (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Thrill of Battle

A124 converts 80 EP to HP in four seconds, and players can use the ability every 10 seconds.

10) Wukong

Wukong was nerfed in the previous update (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Camouflage

Wukong can transform into a bush with 20% less movement speed for 10 seconds. The ability has a massive cooldown of 200 seconds, however, the cooldown resets when players take down an enemy. Furthermore, attacking an enemy will also result in the transformation coming to an end.

Note: All the abilities mentioned above are at max level.

