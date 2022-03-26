5 best Free Fire character combinations after OB33 update

Character combinations are highly significant in Free Fire and are unlocked when players buy skill slots using diamonds or gold. Each possible combination within the game can only contain one active skill and three passive skills.

In the recent OB33 update of Free Fire, many characters had their abilities altered, making them more effective and, as a result, providing a balanced experience. Among them were A124, Steffie, Thiva, Rafael, and more.

Many users have been looking to create the best character combinations after the changes in the OB33 version.

Disclaimer: Users from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game.

Five most potent character combinations in Free Fire after OB33 update

5) Skyler + Kla + Antonio + Moco

This combination is excellent for Free Fire’s Clash Squad mode (Image via Garena)

Skyler: Riptide Rhythm

Riptide Rhythm unleashes a sonic wave, damaging five gloo walls in a range of 50 meters. It has a 60-second cooldown after use. Also, each gloo wall deployed will increase the health recovery starting at 4 points.

Kla: Muay Thai

Kla’s skill raises the fist damage that users deal by 100%, making them more potent in close quarters.

Antonio: Gangster’s Spirit

Antonio’s skill gives ten extra health points at the start of each round, meaning that gamers start at 210 HP.

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

Hacker’s Eye of Moco tags opponents for two seconds after hitting them. It also shares the location with teammates.

4) Dimitri + Laura + Rafael + Dasha

This combo can help users as they engage in long-range fights (Image via Garena)

Dimitri: Healing Heartbeat

Dimitri’s ability is Healing Heartbeat, and it creates a 3.5m-diameter healing zone, where users and allies restore 3 HP per second. If downed, they can self-recover and get up. The skill’s duration is 10 seconds, and then there’s an 85-second cooldown.

Laura: Sharp Shooter

Laura’s Sharp Shooter increases the accuracy of players when they are scoped in. At the base level, the rise is by 10%.

Rafael: Dead Silent

When using Snipers and Marksman rifles in Free Fire, Rafael’s ability will silence the firing sound, and the successful shots can cause enemies to bleed 40% faster.

Dasha: Partying On

Dasha reduces the damage and recovery time that gamers suffer from falls by 30% and 60%, respectively. She also lowers recoil buildup and max recoil by 6%.

3) A124 + Leon + Otho + Hayato

A124’s new ability makes this character potent (Image via Garena)

A124: Thrill of Battle

In A124’s Thrill of Battle, an 8m electromagnetic wave is unleashed that disables the skill activation of enemies and interrupts their interaction cooldown. This lasts 20 seconds and has a 100-second cooldown.

Leon: Buzzer Beater

With Leon equipped, surviving combat during the match will restore five health.

Otho: Memory Mist

After users eliminate an enemy, the positions of other foes within 25 meters gets revealed. Information about their location gets shared with the teammates.

Hayato: Bushido

Hayato’s Bushido increases armor penetration by 7.5% with every 10% reduction in maximum health.

2) Alok + Jota + Jai + Shirou

This is a great character combination (Image via Garena)

Alok: Drop the Beat

Alok’s Drop the Beat creates a 5m aura in Free Fire that increases the movement speed by 10% and restores five health per second for five seconds. Effects do not stack, and a cooldown duration of 45 seconds is applied after each usage.

Jota: Sustained Raids

In Sustained Raids, hitting an enemy while using a gun will restore players’ health. Moreover, 10% of total HP will be replenished upon taking down that foe.

Jai: Raging Reload

With Jai’s Raging Reload, a weapon’s magazine is replenished by 30% of its maximum capacity after knocking down an enemy. This only works with weapons from the AR, SMG, SG, and Pistol categories.

Shirou: Damage Delivered

If an enemy within 80 meters hits the user, the said attacker will be marked/tagged for 6 seconds. The first shot that individuals will hit on that opponent will have a 50% additional armor penetration. It has a 25-second cooldown.

1) K + Miguel + Luqueta + Kelly

These set of characters pair well together (Image via Garena)

K: Master of All

Master of All of K will increase the Max EP by 50 points. Also, there are two different modes:

Jiu-jitsu: 500% increase in EP conversion rate

500% increase in EP conversion rate Psychology: Restores 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to 150 EP.

There’s a 3-seconds cooldown to switch between these modes.

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

Using Miguel’s Crazy Slayer skill, 30 EP is restored once users get a frag. The collected EP can be converted into health quickly using K’s ability.

Luqueta: Hat Trick

After each kill on the battlefield, Luqueta’s Hat Trick will increase the maximum health in Free Fire by 10, up to 50 points.

Kelly: Dash

Dash is the name of Kelly’s ability, and it increases sprinting speed by 1%. The amount might not seem like much, but it eventually becomes 6% at the highest level.

Note: The choice of character combination is subjective, and the ones listed above represent the writer’s opinion. No characters have been repeated to provide more options, and the abilities stated are at their lowest level in Free Fire.

