5 best Free Fire character combinations after OB33 update

Character combinations are highly significant in Free Fire and are unlocked when players buy skill slots using diamonds or gold. Each possible combination within the game can only contain one active skill and three passive skills.
In the recent OB33 update of Free Fire, many characters had their abilities altered, making them more effective and, as a result, providing a balanced experience. Among them were A124, Steffie, Thiva, Rafael, and more.
Many users have been looking to create the best character combinations after the changes in the OB33 version.
Disclaimer: Users from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game.
Five most potent character combinations in Free Fire after OB33 update
5) Skyler + Kla + Antonio + Moco
Skyler: Riptide Rhythm
Riptide Rhythm unleashes a sonic wave, damaging five gloo walls in a range of 50 meters. It has a 60-second cooldown after use. Also, each gloo wall deployed will increase the health recovery starting at 4 points.
Kla: Muay Thai
Kla’s skill raises the fist damage that users deal by 100%, making them more potent in close quarters.
Antonio: Gangster’s Spirit
Antonio’s skill gives ten extra health points at the start of each round, meaning that gamers start at 210 HP.
Moco: Hacker’s Eye
Hacker’s Eye of Moco tags opponents for two seconds after hitting them. It also shares the location with teammates.
4) Dimitri + Laura + Rafael + Dasha
Dimitri: Healing Heartbeat
Dimitri’s ability is Healing Heartbeat, and it creates a 3.5m-diameter healing zone, where users and allies restore 3 HP per second. If downed, they can self-recover and get up. The skill’s duration is 10 seconds, and then there’s an 85-second cooldown.
Laura: Sharp Shooter
Laura’s Sharp Shooter increases the accuracy of players when they are scoped in. At the base level, the rise is by 10%.
Rafael: Dead Silent
When using Snipers and Marksman rifles in Free Fire, Rafael’s ability will silence the firing sound, and the successful shots can cause enemies to bleed 40% faster.
Dasha: Partying On
Dasha reduces the damage and recovery time that gamers suffer from falls by 30% and 60%, respectively. She also lowers recoil buildup and max recoil by 6%.
3) A124 + Leon + Otho + Hayato
A124: Thrill of Battle
In A124’s Thrill of Battle, an 8m electromagnetic wave is unleashed that disables the skill activation of enemies and interrupts their interaction cooldown. This lasts 20 seconds and has a 100-second cooldown.
Leon: Buzzer Beater
With Leon equipped, surviving combat during the match will restore five health.
Otho: Memory Mist
After users eliminate an enemy, the positions of other foes within 25 meters gets revealed. Information about their location gets shared with the teammates.
Hayato: Bushido
Hayato’s Bushido increases armor penetration by 7.5% with every 10% reduction in maximum health.
2) Alok + Jota + Jai + Shirou
Alok: Drop the Beat
Alok’s Drop the Beat creates a 5m aura in Free Fire that increases the movement speed by 10% and restores five health per second for five seconds. Effects do not stack, and a cooldown duration of 45 seconds is applied after each usage.
Jota: Sustained Raids
In Sustained Raids, hitting an enemy while using a gun will restore players’ health. Moreover, 10% of total HP will be replenished upon taking down that foe.
Jai: Raging Reload
With Jai’s Raging Reload, a weapon’s magazine is replenished by 30% of its maximum capacity after knocking down an enemy. This only works with weapons from the AR, SMG, SG, and Pistol categories.
Shirou: Damage Delivered
If an enemy within 80 meters hits the user, the said attacker will be marked/tagged for 6 seconds. The first shot that individuals will hit on that opponent will have a 50% additional armor penetration. It has a 25-second cooldown.
1) K + Miguel + Luqueta + Kelly
K: Master of All
Master of All of K will increase the Max EP by 50 points. Also, there are two different modes:
- Jiu-jitsu: 500% increase in EP conversion rate
- Psychology: Restores 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to 150 EP.
There’s a 3-seconds cooldown to switch between these modes.
Miguel: Crazy Slayer
Using Miguel’s Crazy Slayer skill, 30 EP is restored once users get a frag. The collected EP can be converted into health quickly using K’s ability.
Luqueta: Hat Trick
After each kill on the battlefield, Luqueta’s Hat Trick will increase the maximum health in Free Fire by 10, up to 50 points.
Kelly: Dash
Dash is the name of Kelly’s ability, and it increases sprinting speed by 1%. The amount might not seem like much, but it eventually becomes 6% at the highest level.
Note: The choice of character combination is subjective, and the ones listed above represent the writer’s opinion. No characters have been repeated to provide more options, and the abilities stated are at their lowest level in Free Fire.