5 best Free Fire character combinations to use with DJ Alok in 2022

Possessing unique powers, characters in Free Fire play significant roles in combat. Players have the liberty to equip at most four characters' skills where one active and three passive abilities or all four passive ones can be selected.

Alok, aka DJ Alok, is a popular Free Fire character whose Drop The Beat active ability creates a 5-meter aura that increases users' movement speed by 15% and also offers 5 HP/s, lasting for 10 seconds. This ability can be used every 45 seconds.

Here are the character combinations to use with DJ Alok.

Disclaimer: Due to a government-assessed ban, players from India should avoid playing Free Fire. They should play the MAX variant instead.

Ideal character combinations for DJ Alok this year

Gamers must combine Alok's abilities with three other characters with passive skills. Therefore, only groups of three characters with passive skills have been listed below.

1) Hayato + Joseph + Moco

Hayato is a must-have character for rushers (Image via Garena)

Hayato: Bushido

With every 10% decrease in the maximum HP, Hayato's Bushido ability increases armor penetration by 10%.

Joseph: Nutty Movement

Courtesy of Joseph's Nutty Movement ability, users will see a 20% increase in movement and sprinting speed upon taking damage.

Moco: Hacker's Eye

Lasting for five seconds, Moco tags foes that have been shot with her ability called Hacker's Eye. Additionally, the info will also be shared with the teammates.

Remarks: This character skill combo is ideal for rushers in Free Fire.

2) Kapella + Paloma + Andrew

There should be at least one player in a squad with Paloma (Image via Garena)

Kapella: Healing Song

With her Healing Song ability, Kapella increases the effects of healing items by 20% and healing skills by 10%. Also, the ability reduces allies' HP loss by 30% when downed.

It should be noted that the effects do not stack.

Paloma: Arms-Dealing

Paloma's Arms-Dealing ability allows users to carry 120 additional ammo, excluding Grenade launchers.

Andrew: Armor Specialist

Andrew, with his Armor Specialist ability, decreases vest durability loss by 12%.

Remarks: This combination is suitable for survival gameplay.

Note: Characters with Awakened versions should be preferred. Andrew, Moco, Hayato, etc., are some examples of Awakened characters.

3) Rafael + Laura + Maro

Rafael got a buff in the latest OB33 update (Image via Garena)

Rafael: Dead Silent

Using Rafael's Dead Silent ability, the firing sound of Snipers and Marksman rifles is silenced. Furthermore, successful shots can cause enemies to bleed 90% faster.

Laura: Sharp Shooter

Laura's Sharp Shooter ability increases the accuracy of weapons by 35% while scoped-in.

Maro: Falcon Fervor

Maro's Falcon Fervor ability increases the damage with regard to distance, up to 25%. Also, damage to marked enemies increases by 3.5%.

Remarks: Sniper and Marksman rifle users must not ignore Rafael and Laura's combination.

4) Kelly + Shirou+ Maxim

Kelly is one of the most widely used characters in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Kelly: Dash

Kelly's Dash ability increases the sprinting speed of the user by 6%.

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Shirou marks the enemy for six seconds when hit within an 80-meter range. Unlike Moco's ability, Shirou does not share the info with teammates. Additionally, the first shot on the marked enemies has 100% armor penetration. Despite being a passive skill, it has a cooldown time of 10 seconds.

Maxim: Gluttony

With Maxim's Gluttony ability, the speed of eating mushrooms and using medkits boosts by 25%.

Remarks: These characters can be combined with Alok for Clash Squad matches.

5) Thiva + Olivia + Otho

Thiva is beneficial to both the user and teammate (Image via Garena)

Thiva: Vital Vibes

Users can rescue teammates 30% faster when using Thiva's Vital Vibes ability. Amazingly, users will also recover 50 HP in 5 seconds upon a successful rescue.

Olivia: Healing Touch

Players whom Olivia revives will be revived with an extra 80 HP due to her Healing Touch ability.

Otho: Memory Mist

After eliminating an enemy, Otho's Memory Mist skill reveals the positions of other enemies who are within 75-meter of the elimination spot. The info will be shared with the teammates.

Remarks: This Free Fire character combination is best suited for gamers playing squad matches.

Note: The Free Fire character abilities described are at their maximum level. Also, the list is entirely based on the author's opinion.

