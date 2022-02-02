5 best Free Fire characters with active abilities in February 2022

Free Fire characters' abilities can be roughly classified into two categories: active and passive. The distinction between these two is that the former requires user activation while the latter is constantly active.

The most critical part of these abilities is the opportunity to create character combinations by employing multiple of them simultaneously.

However, in this situation, only one ability may be active at a time, with the remainder being passive. Thus, it becomes even more critical to use the best active ability.

Best Free Fire characters with active abilities at the moment

The abilities mentioned below are at the initial level, and to make the most use of characters, they can level them up.

5) Xayne

Xayne (Image via Free Fire)

While activating Xayne's ability, players get 80 temporary HPs which will vanish over time. Additionally, gamers enjoy 80% increased damage on Gloo Walls and shields, lasting for 15 seconds. At the first level, gamers can use this ability every 150 seconds.

The ability is well suited to players with aggressive gameplay. Additional HP acts as a cushion while taking in damage. Simultaneously, users can effortlessly destroy the opponent's cover with 80% additional damage.

4) Skyler

Skyler (Image via Free Fire)

Skyler unleashes a sonic wave which damages 5 Gloo Walls within 50m range. It comes with a 60-second cooldown. Moreover, there is a separate healing aspect as deploying Gloo Wall will result in HP recovery starting from four points.

Skyler is a good option for rushers as they can turn Gloo Walls to dust instantly, leaving opponents in a vulnerable state. On the other hand, the healing aspect provides an edge during combat.

3) Dimitri

Dimitri (Image via Free Fire)

Dimitri has dual aspects to its ability, first is healing second is self-revival. When the healing heartbeat is activated, it creates a 3.5m wide healing zone within users, and allies enjoy 3 HP every second.

Moreover, if they are knocked within this immovable zone, they will receive an option to self-recover. This will be active for 10 seconds and the cooldown is set at 85 seconds.

Dimitri's self-revival is instrumental and is game-changing in the long to medium range. Moreover, it has a healing ability similar to Alok.

2) Alok

Alok (Image via Free Fire)

Players widely use Drop the Beat to heal and increase movement speed. It produces a 5m aura that boosts the movement speed by 10% and replenishes 5 HP every second for 5 seconds.

It is one of the most versatile options available to users and can create numerous excellent combinations around its healing abilities. The movement speed can also be utilized for flanking.

1) K

K (Image via Free Fire)

K is based on American DJ KSHMR, and after the OB31 update, it has become one of the best characters with active ability. Jiu-jitsu mode provides a 500% increase in the EP conversion rate to allies within the 6m range.

On the other hand, the Psychology mode recovers 3 EP every 2.2 seconds up to 150 EP. Gamers can easily switch between every 3 seconds. K can now easily generate EPs and convert them into HP quickly. This constant source of HP without medkits makes it the best active ability in the game.

Besides the five characters mentioned earlier, Wukong and A124 are also good options for the users.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

