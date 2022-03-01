5 best Free Fire characters for Factory Challenge in Free Fire MAX (March 2022)

Winning a bout in the factory challenge mode in Free Fire MAX is no easy task. Given the amount of competition, engaging in combat will not end well. Players have to be smart and outplay their opponents to stand a chance of winning.

While skill and maneuverability will be necessary, using the correct character will make a big difference. Their ability will help the players outlast their opponents and secure a Booyah.

These characters will give Free Fire MAX players an edge during the Factory challenge

5) Kelly

Kelly is a fast mover in Free Fire MAX. Her ability, "Dash," increases the movement speed while sprinting by 6%. This has no cooldown time, and players are free to utilize it as they see fit.

While Kelly has no offensive or defensive capabilities, players can use her to run circles around their opponents. With a bit of luck, players will be able to hit and run without taking damage.

4) Miguel

Miguel has a unique combat ability called "Crazy Slayer." For every kill secured, the user will gain 80 EP. This will allow the user to slowly recover HP over the course of the battle.

Although HP recovery will be slow, players will likely make it to the end with ease. As long as they can heal when needed, they will have a fighting chance in-game.

3) Antonio

Antonio is well suited for the Clash Squad mode and for good reason. His ability, called Gangster Spirit, grants the user 35 extra HP at the start of the round. Users can utilize this extra HP during a Factory challenge to sustain themselves in the initial combat phase.

However, players will have to be careful as the bonus HP does not recover once used. It is advisable to use a secondary healing ability alongside Antonio's primary skill.

2) Wukong

Wukong is a great character to use for a Free Fire MAX Factory challenge. His ability, Camouflage, allows the user to turn into a bush for 15 seconds and reduces their hit-box considerably.

Although the speed is reduced by 20% when in bush form, players can move about sneakily; the ability takes 200 seconds to cool down. However, upon eliminating an opponent, the ability will cool down immediately.

1) Leon

Despite being a newcomer to the franchise, Leon is no stranger when it comes to combat. His ability, "Buzzer Beater," allows the user to regain 30 HP outside of combat.

This ability is special because the user doesn't need to defeat their opponent to recover HP. They need to avoid being damaged for a few seconds. This can be used indefinitely in combat.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha