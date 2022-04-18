5 best Free Fire characters for improving K/D in Free Fire

The only way to improve the K/D ratio in Free Fire is by eliminating enemies while avoiding death in every match. For some, this task is not even considered a challenge.

For other players, improving their K/D ratio is like reaching Grandmaster rank. Nevertheless, it's not impossible. With sufficient skill and good character selection, players can keep improving their K/D ratio slowly but surely.

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire since it is banned.

Use these characters to improve K/D ratio in Free Fire easily

5) Jota

Jota is great for improving the K/D ratio in Free Fire. His ability, Sustained Raids, enables the character to restore HP during combat. This is done by healing every time that an opponent gets shot.

If the enemy has been killed or downed in the case of a team match, the player recovers 10% HP. This has no cooldown time and can be stacked indefinitely during the game. Aggressive players can make use of it to secure numerous kills.

4) Leon

Leon is somewhat of an escape artist in Free Fire. His ability, Buzzer Beater, allows the character to shrug off damage and heal once outside combat. He will recover 5 HP at the base level after surviving a fight.

Skilled players will be able to use this ability to recover HP after multiple combat situations. This will ensure that they will be able to avoid specific death time after time. A lower death ratio ensures that the overall K/D ratio is solid.

3) Xayne

Xayne is the perfect character for rush-attacks in Free Fire. Her ability, Xtreme Encounter, is one of the most aggressive in the game. When activated, she gains 80 HP temporarily and deals additional 80% damage to gloo walls and shields.

Utilizing the character properly will allow players to mow down opponents during rushes and secure kills efficiently. If they manage to survive the rush, their kill ratio will have increased significantly.

2) Maro

Maro is the perfect character to use to increase the K/D ratio for players who are well-versed in the art of long-range combat. His ability, Falcon Fervor, enables players to inflict 5% additional damage to opponents that are far away.

If the target is marked, users will inflict a further 1% damage on them. This makes Maro very deadly from long-range and keeps the user safe from counter-attacks. If a long-range strategy can be implemented early in the game, players will secure numerous kills when the end zone begins.

1) Wolfrahh

Wolfrahh enjoys being the center of attention in Free Fire. His ability, known as Limelight, allows him to perform better in battle when he's being watched. The character will earn two bonuses for every additional observer or kill secured.

The first one is damage reduction from headshots by 3%, up to 25%. Secondly, the damage increases to the enemy's limbs by 5%, up to 15%. Combining these two perks, players can use this character to improve their K/D ratio effortlessly.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

