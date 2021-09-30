5 best Free Fire characters with passive abilities after OB30 update

The Free Fire OB30 update introduced some amazing new changes to the game. A few characters were nerfed, quality of life improvements were added in, and the enhanced version of the game, Free Fire Max, was also launched.

Despite these changes, characters with passive abilities remain some of the most underrated in-game. However, if used correctly in a match, some of them can outperform those with special abilities, and help players dominate the game.

Top 5 passive Free Fire characters after OB30 update

5) Notora

Notora is a very unique situational character, but if used correctly she has one of the best passive abilities in the game. While not exactly classified as a supporter or healer character, she can heal the entire team. However, there is a catch.

Her healing ability Racer's Blessing heals 5HP every two seconds at level six, however the ability only works when teammates are inside the vehicle with her. It's a rather odd trade off, but nonetheless she is still a great character in Free Fire.

4) D-Bee

D-Bee is a great character in Free Fire for solo players, or for pushing during a team fight. Thanks to his passive skill Bullet Beats, when at max level, the character will be able to enjoy an increased movement speed of 15% while firing and moving.

In addition to the increase in movement speed, accuracy is also increased by 35%. This makes D-Bee the perfect choice for players who want to run and gun in Free Fire.

3) Jota

For players who love an aggressive playstyle and have great aim, Jota is the perfect character to choose from in-game. His passive ability Sustained Raids allows him to recover HP during a fight.

Landing a shot on an enemy with a gun will recover some HP for the character. While knocking down an enemy, he will recover 20% of maximum health. Players can utilize this ability to keep shooting and eliminating opponents without the need to heal often.

2) Laura

Aiming down sight or being scoped in while shooting at a target is very rewarding in itself. Players can land accurate headshots and can do more damage with ease.

For players who primarily prefer to ADS during fights, Laura is the perfect character to choose. Her ability "Sharp Shooter" when at max level, increases accuracy by 35% when scoped in.

1) Maro

The ultimate passive ability in Free Fire has to be Maro's Falcon Fervor. It is a very overpowered ability, and if used correctly, players can wipe out opponents with single shots.

Players who are proficient with a sniper can use his ability to great success. The damage dealt increases with the distance from the target. The increase in damage can go up to a staggering 25% when the ability is at max level. Additionally, damage to marked targets is increased by 3.5%

