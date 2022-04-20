5 best Free Fire characters for rank push in Season 27

Choosing the right character in Free Fire is vital to success. They not only amplify a player's playstyle but their skill itself. Knowing which one to use for which task will make a lot of difference.

For rank pushing, users need to choose characters who are good in all battlefield scenarios. While there are many to choose from, a few stand out for their ability and utility in combat.

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire since it is banned in the country.

Use these fantastic characters for rank pushes in Free Fire's Season 27

5) Maro

Maro is the perfect character for a rank push for gamers who prefer to maintain a distance while fighting. His ability, Falcon Fervor, allows them to deal bonus damage from far away.

At the base level, the damage bonus dealt is 5%+1%. The five percentage scales from 1% to 5% depending on the distance from the target. Also, an extra 1% is added if the target is marked.

4) DJ Alok

When wanting to rank push with a team, there is no better character to use than DJ Alok. His ability, Drop The Beat, makes him an asset in every battle as it has two perks instead of the usual one.

It increases movement speed by 10% and heals allies by five hit points every second when activated. Both these buffs last for five seconds, along with a 45-second cooldown.

3) Wolfrahh

Wolfrahh is one of the best characters for solo players in Free Fire. His ability, Limelight, is tailored towards an aggressive playstyle. It will be activated as soon as they secure a kill or have a viewer in-game.

Damage taken from headshots reduces by 3% up to 25% depending on the number of kills or viewers at the base level. This also applies to the bonus limb damage inflicted against enemies, ranging from 3% to 15%.

2) K

There is no character better at the task than K when it comes to self-sustainability in Free Fire. His ability, Master Of All, is split into two parts and grants bonuses depending on which part is being used.

When in Psychology mode, the user recovers 3 EP every 2.2 seconds. The EP bar is also maxed out at 250.

In the Jiu-Jitsu mode, the character converts EP to HP at a 500% rate. Allies within a certain radius will also recover HP if they have EP to spare.

1) Miguel

Miguel is one of the handiest characters in Free Fire. His ability, Crazy Slayer, as the name suggests, helps him gain buffs in the form of EP for every kill secured during the match.

At the base level, the character gains 30 EP per kill and scales all the way to 80. Since the maximum EP for most characters is 200, killing two opponents will nearly replenish the EP bar. If utilized correctly, gamers will not have to rely on medkits much.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

