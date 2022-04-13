5 best Free Fire characters to use for rank push in Heroic rank (April 2022)

Rank-pushing is a task reserved for skilled players in Free Fire. After hours of perfecting gameplay and strategy, the only thing left to do is conquer the ranked mode. Nevertheless, despite having experience, there are obstacles that one must overcome.

While most of these roadblocks can be crossed with skill, a few of them will require the help of a good character. While there are many to choose from, only a handful are well-suited for the task at hand.

Note: Indian players must avoid playing Free Fire since it is banned in the country.

Having trouble pushing to Heroic rank in Free Fire? These characters will make things easier

5) Xayne

Xayne's ability, Xtreme Encounter, will allow players to punch through the enemy's defense easily. Once activated, the power increases damage done to gloo walls and shields by 80%.

As a bonus, the ability also grants the user 80 HP temporarily. This allows them to shrug off attacks. Unfortunately, with the cooldown period set at 150 seconds, players will have to plan when to use the ability.

4) Dimitri

Dimitri's ability, Healing Heartbeat, makes the character an asset during team fights in Free Fire. Once activated, a healing zone is created where players can recover 3HP/second.

However, the crowning glory of this ability is that it allows fallen teammates to self-revive. Rather than depending on other allies, players can help themselves up. This allows the team to focus on combat rather than having to rotate to help teammates.

3) D-Bee

D-Bee offers players high mobility and accuracy in Free Fire. His ability, Bullet Beats, comes into effect when firing while moving. The movement speed increases by 5% and accuracy by 20%.

Using these bonuses, players can easily run down opponents attempting to flee the combat zone or flank their positions while applying contact fire. In team fights or Clash Squad mode, this ability can be used to gain a strong combat advantage.

2) Maro

Maro, a long-range specialist in Free Fire, can one-hit kill most opponents. His ability, Falcon Fervor, can give the character up to 5% bonus damage depending on the range. If the target is marked, an additional 1% damage is added.

Given this unique ability, players proficient with snipers and marksman rifles can use Maro to dominate from long range. Once the skill has been maxed out, one-hit kills can even be executed with certain AR from long-range.

1) Skyler

Skyler is the most overpowered character in the game when it comes to dealing damage to gloo walls. His ability, Riptide Rhythm, unleashes a sonic wave that can damage up to five gloo walls in its path.

Users can also heal themselves by placing gloo walls on the map as a bonus perk. Although the amount of hit points recovered is not significant, it can serve as a life-saver in certain situations.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

