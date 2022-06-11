5 best Free Fire characters to use for Ranked Season 27

Players who are looking to improve their rank in Free Fire need to carefully select the characters they use. Characters in the game are equipped with an ability and three other slots to fit in other ones as well.

If players have a more powerful character, they will have a better chance of surviving duels, and this will increase their chances of making it through the entire match. The game features over 45 characters that have either an active or passive ability.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian users should avoid playing Free Fire. They may sign in to their account in the MAX version to enjoy the battle royale title.

Best Free Fire character the rank push in Ranked Season 27

5) Skyler

Skyler has the Riptide Rhythm ability in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Skyler shoots a sonic wave in one direction and can damage five Gloo Walls at a distance of up to 50 meters. This ability has an 85-second cooldown, and each Gloo Wall deployed increases HP recovery starting at four points.

Skyler has been the ideal choice for rushers as they have the option to destroy their opponents' cover while also regaining HP by placing their own Gloo Wall. Riptide Rhythm becomes even more useful when the zone gets smaller, and the ability will leave foes in a precarious position.

4) Dimitri

Dimitri remains one of the top characters in the game (Image via Garena)

Healing Heartbeat creates a 3.5m-diameter wide healing zone within which users get recover 3 HP every second, and a downed teammate can self-recover when knocked down within it. However, this is immovable and lasts for 10 seconds with a cooldown of 85 seconds.

Dimitri is similar to Alok in terms of healing but offers slightly less HP with an opportunity to self-recover. The latter part has been key for many users picking it up in ranked games, as it allows them to revive even when no teammate is around.

3) A124

A124's ability was reworked in the OB33 update (Image via Garena)

After the Free Fire OB33 update, A124's ability received a complete overhaul, and it no longer does any healing. It now has the potential to cause utter chaos in the opposition camp. The Thrill of Battle launches an 8m wide electromagnetic wave that will completely disable skill activation for 20 seconds, interrupting the opponent's ability cooldowns as well.

This is a great character to use when playing with an entire squad. Users can activate the ability when they are close to their opponents and then rush them to secure the upper hand. It can also be effective in the duo or solo modes.

2) Alok

Alok was released in 2019 (Image via Garena)

Alok's Drop the Beat has been at the center of character combinations for years. It provides dual benefits of replenishing 5 HP per second when placed within the aura and increasing the movement speed by 10%. However, after the update, the cooldown time is set to 70 seconds at level one, and a 5m aura is available only for five seconds.

It is impossible to miss out on Alok when ranking the best characters in Free Fire. The ability provides versatility to players allowing them to adopt a more aggressive playstyle. On the other hand, the enhanced movement speed can provide a route to escape or rush rather quickly.

1) K

K is the best character to have within Garena Free Fire (Image via Garena)

K is based on DJ KSHMR, and the Free Fire character made its debut in 2020. K's ability effectively increases the maximum HP by 50, while the Jiu-Jitsu mode gives allies within six meters a 500% increase in EP conversion rate. Simultaneously, if players switch to the Psychology mode, they will get 3 EP every 2.2 seconds.

The ability received a significant enhancement in the OB31 update, making it one of the finest choices in the game. Users can gather enough EP before landing. Once they have enough EP, they can switch to the Jiu-jitsu mode and get 5 HP every second when injured. This continuous EP to HP conversion makes it a powerful option.

Note: The characters' abilities mentioned in the article are at the lowest level, and users should definitely consider upgrading them.

