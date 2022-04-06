5 best Free Fire drop locations for rank pushers after the OB33 update

One thing that makes Free Fire a crowd favorite BR game is that there’s a constant sense of competition. It gives players the feeling of hard-earned success once a player secures Booyah, pushes rank, or even gets an excellent K/D ratio.

Despite progressive difficulty in-game and the competition getting hard, securing a high number of kills and potentially winning the match is not impossible. Choosing the best drop locations can go a long way in making or breaking a player's chances of pushing rank.

These drops locations are suitable for rank push in Free Fire

5) Snowfall (Alpine)

The name itself is a dead giveaway. This Free Fire location on the Alpine map is always blanketed in snow. Though these external circumstances can make it difficult for players to navigate themselves through this area, it also has its advantages.

Houses in this area contain immense loot, resulting in more fights. Hence, this is one of the best locations on the map for rushers. Players can also spike up their kills using the numerous covers to ambush enemies.

4) Observatory (Bermuda Remastered)

The Observatory is the area on the left side of the Bermuda Remastered map. This location is seeing immense traction and footfall lately due to the great loot available. Along with good loot, players can also find and access vending machines here to supply themselves with an array of items.

Since it is located on the left-hand side of the map, players should hurry to the center of the safe zone to avoid any unforeseen events. Players can use the numerous vehicles available here to mark off rotations to the safe zone.

3) Command Post (Kalahari)

Players can locate the Command Post next to the Refinery, which also shares a strategically central location that players can exploit. Any player wishing to obtain heavy weapons and armor will indeed find an abundance of them here.

At Command Post, the loot is also sufficient and spread out evenly without being clustered in one specific location. This is the ideal spot to set up an effective kill zone and easily start pushing ranks. Due to its central location, it is easy for players to rotate in several directions.

2) Lumber Mill (Purgatory)

The Lumber Mill can be found firmly in the bottom right corner of the map and is one of the best hot drop locations for players while pushing rank in Free Fire. This area closely resembles a mill with some scattered large buildings, which look like the Factory from the Bermuda map.

Lumber Mill is one of the hottest locations for players to obtain various weapons. This includes but is not exclusive to snipers, SMGs, and AR. Players who haven’t explored this location will need to be extra careful while crossing bridges to access the rest of the map.

1) Kota Tua (Bermuda/Bermuda Remastered)

One of the riskiest and hardest to survive places to land in Free Fire is Kota Tua. Located on the southern side of the Bermuda/Bermuda Remastered map, Kota Tua is surrounded by a few other hot-drop locations, Pochinok and Cape Town.

One key advantage of Kota Tua is its higher elevation, which can act as a good vantage point for players wanting to scope their enemies. This location is good for passive players trying to push rank and can be used to camp down and set up a kill zone to surprise and kill rotating players.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Srijan Sen