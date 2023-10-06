5 best Free Fire emotes in October 2023

Free Fire offers endless collectibles, such as emotes, in order to maintain a gripping gaming experience. You require in-game Diamonds to purchase these emotes or rely on Lucky Royale, redemption sites, and various special events. The battle royale title has countless emotes, ranging from average to rare variants. Whereas the former are often available in the in-game store, the latter are usually exclusives that can only be obtained via special events.

Many players look for ways to get their hands on these collectibles and accentuate their inventory. Emotes can be an excellent medium to celebrate victory or tease your eliminated foes. This article will look at the five best emotes in Free Fire that are a great choice if you're looking to invest your FF Diamonds.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 best emotes to try out in Free Fire

1) Moon Flip emote

Moon Flip emote (Image via Garena)

Moon Flip is one of the most attractive emotes in Free Fire. Upon using it, the character skilfully performs a flip. One of the most used emotes by many FF enthusiasts, it can be used to show your energetic in-game persona while in a lobby with friends. Also, it can be used to express your joy after a successful fight in a match.

It even comes under the list of the cheapest emotes in the title and will cost you 199 FF Diamonds.

2) One-finger Pushup emote

One-finger Pushup emote (Image via Garena)

The One-finger Pushup emote is another notable collectible in Free Fire. It's available in the in-game store and, as of now, will cost you 199 FF Diamonds. Upon using it, your character will perform a pushup with the right-hand's finger. This makes it an excellent medium to have fun when engrossed on an FF battleground.

If you're willing to spend your precious in-game Diamonds on an in-game collectible, this emote is a good option. Moreover, it comes under the list of the cheapest items in the game, which makes it more worthwhile.

3) Booyah emote

Booyah emote (Image via Garena)

The Booyah emote is another attractive FF collectible worthy of your FF Diamonds. It has a unique animated effect that displays 'Booyah!' above your character when you raise your fist in delight. This makes it one of the most visually appealing emotes in the game.

As the name suggests, you can use it upon getting a Booyah to mark the end of the match when celebrating the victory. Moreover, the emote will cost you 599 FF Diamonds and is available in the game's store.

4) Weight Training emote

Weight training emote (Image via Garena)

The Weight Training emote is one of the most sought-after collectibles among many FF enthusiasts. On using it, your character will perform a weight training exercise with a burning gym bar. You can buy this collectible via the in-game store, where it will cost you 599 FF Diamonds.

Moreover, you can use it while having fun with your friends in the lobby or when you have some downtime in your battle royale ranked match.

5) Mind it emote

Mind it emote (Image via Garena)

The Mind it emote is one of the coolest collectibles that Free Fire offers. It becomes a must-buy item if you simply wish to be the coolest member of your squad. Upon using it, your character puts on sunglasses with a style you may have never seen before.

The emote is based on the stylish way by which the famous Indian actor Shivaji Rao Gaikwad, aka Rajnikanth, wears sunglasses in his movies. Furthermore, the name of this emote has been inspired by his famous dialogue: "Mind it."

This collectible can be purchased via the in-game store and will cost you 599 FF Diamonds.

