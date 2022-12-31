5 best Free Fire emotes released for free in 2022 (MAX version)

Emotes have become one of the most desired additions in Free Fire MAX. They allow players to express themselves while also adding an element of fun.

The battle royale title offers the community a comprehensive collection of emotes, ranging from simple actions like waving or clapping to more elaborate ones involving items like DJ sets. Essentially, gamers can use emotes in various ways, such as celebrating a win, mocking an enemy, or having fun with teammates.

Interested ones can purchase emotes using the in-game store or through special events. Sometimes the developers also offer them for free. The following section lists the five best emotes available at no cost in 2022.

Note: The list below represents the writer's opinion, and the user's choices may vary depending on their preferences.

Free Fire MAX: List of five best free emotes of 2022

5) Creed Slay / Leap of Fail

Assassin's Creed Top Up was available earlier this year (Image via Garena)

Creed Slay and Leap of Fail emotes were introduced into the battle royale title following a collaboration with Assassins Creed. The former was available through "Assassin's Creed Top Up," while the latter was added after "Assassin's Creed Top Up II."

Both of them perform pretty unique actions, which are connected to that of the popular video game franchise. During the individual events, the requirements to get the two emotes were common, and those interested in acquiring them had to buy 500 diamonds within Free Fire MAX.

4) FFWS Dance

The FFWS Dance emote was available for free (Image via Garena)

Live viewership milestones are pretty common for Free Fire tournaments. Once they are crossed, gamers receive special rewards, including skins, characters, and more.

FFWS Dance was offered to the game's community as part of the viewership milestones of the FFWS Finals that took place in May earlier this year. In addition to this emote, players could also claim free vouchers and other exclusive items, including one character of their choice.

3) Winner Throw

Gamers could purchase 300 diamonds to receive it for free (Image via Garena)

Like Creed Slay and Leap of Fail emotes, Winner Throw was made accessible in Free Fire MAX by Garena through a top-up event. Basically, it was introduced after the grand collaboration with the famous boyband – BTS.

As with other top-up events, players were obligated to purchase a certain quantity of diamonds to get the rewards. In this case, the requirement to get the emote was 300 diamonds. Alongside it, there was also a unique bike skin, i.e., "Motor Bike – Soldier Nightmare," available to users in the same event.

2) Weight Training

The event offered the emote for free (Image via Garena)

Weight Training occupies the following position on this list, and this emote was added to Free Fire MAX a few months back. Players could get their hands on the same through the "Booyah Challenge" event, which ran under the particular "Double Trouble" celebrations.

As suggested by the name of the event, all that was required of players to earn the exclusive emote was to get a predetermined amount of Booyahs successfully. The following were the specific conditions that needed to be met:

Get 5 Booyahs: Graffiti Food Truck

Get 10 Booyahs: Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate

Get 20 Booyahs: Weight Training emote

1) Groove Moves

Grove Moves was available to players as part of fifth-anniversary celebrations (Image via Garena)

Free Fire's fifth-anniversary festivities were grandly celebrated in the battle royale title. Gamers had access to loads of unique events that offered them various rewards.

Groove Moves was among the many items players could claim as part of the fifth-anniversary event. It was accessible as part of a Login Reward on the peak day, which was observed on August 27.

Accordingly, gamers didn't have to complete any tasks and could claim this emote without putting in any effort.

