5 best Free Fire emulators for 4GB RAM laptops (2022)

Ever since its release, Free Fire has gained a tremendous player base worldwide. Despite being a mobile BR-shooter, there is a considerable portion of PC players, reflecting gamers' desire to play Free Fire on PC as well.

However, to play the shooter on a PC, one must use a third-party software called an emulator. There are a variety of emulators available in the market, but not all may meet the PC configuration requirements. Hence, it is necessary to choose an ideal emulator suitable for distinctly configured PCs (laptops, in this case).

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should avoid playing it. They can opt for the MAX version instead.

Best emulators to run Free Fire on a 4GB RAM Laptop

Here are some emulators that players can try out with a 4GB RAM Laptop. They should note that RAM is not the only factor affecting the game's performance.

5) SmartGaga Android 7.1.2

SmartGaga Android 7.1.2 is one of the lightest and most stable Android emulators to play Free Fire. It is available on the Google Play store, allowing prospective players to install numerous other Android games and apps. Interestingly, it can even be installed on a device with just 2GB of RAM.

Importantly, it's a free-to-use application, allowing all users to download and install it on their devices.

SmartGaga 7.1.2 minimum system requirements

CPU: Intel Dual Core/AMD

Intel Dual Core/AMD RAM: Minimum 2GB (4GB is recommended for smooth experience)

Minimum 2GB (4GB is recommended for smooth experience) Disk Space: At leat 1GB to set up (recommended 5GB)

At leat 1GB to set up (recommended 5GB) Operating System: Windows (XP, Vista, 7,8,10, 11) 64-bit

Download the SmartGaga 7.1.2 Android emulator from here.

4) Droid4X

Droid4X is a freeware Android emulator, working only on Windows. It is adaptable on touchscreen laptops and desktops without any lag or crash. Moreover, the apps on it can also be controlled remotely using a smartphone.

With decent graphics, the Droid4X emulator facilitates gamers to extensively customize the keymapping. In general, it's a fast and smooth Android emulator, which is highly recommended for Free Fire players with low-end PC specs.

Minimum system requirements for Droid4X:

CPU: Dual Core CPU supporting virtualization technology

Dual Core CPU supporting virtualization technology Operating System: All versions of Windows 32-bit (64-bit recommended)

All versions of Windows 32-bit (64-bit recommended) RAM: 1GB (4GB recommended)

1GB (4GB recommended) Disk Space: It depends upon the type of installer i.e., offline or online. (5GB recommended)

Download the Droid4X Android emulator from here.

3) GTarcade

GTarcade is one of the newly released Android emulators supporting Free Fire. It loads faster and provides gamers with a smooth gameplay experience. Notably, it has a 'Cleanup' option that spares up some space due to background applications.

It's a free-to-use emulator that allows users to install the APK file of any Android app.

Minimum system requirements for GTarcade:

CPU: Intel/AMD (Dual Core processor)

Intel/AMD (Dual Core processor) Operating System: Windows 7, 8, 10 (32 or 64 bit)

Windows 7, 8, 10 (32 or 64 bit) RAM: 4GB or above

4GB or above Disk Space: 5GB (recommended)

Download the GTarcade Android emulator from here.

2) MuMu App Player

MuMu App Player is a free Android emulator ideally suited for low-end PCs. With faster loading speeds, it's simple to use and operate. The emulator supports the Google Play store, permitting gamers to directly install Free Fire.

MuMu App Player boasts of providing gamers with higher FPS settings, smooth and precise controls, and higher resolution.

Minimum system requirements for MuMu App Player:

CPU: Intel/AMD (Intel recommended), a minimum of quad-core processor configuration, supporting virtualization technology (VT)

Intel/AMD (Intel recommended), a minimum of quad-core processor configuration, supporting virtualization technology (VT) Operating System: Windows 7 or higher

Windows 7 or higher RAM: 4GB or more

4GB or more Disk Space: 5GB (recommended)

Download MuMu App Player from here.

1) GameLoop

GameLoop is arguably the best Android emulator for low and mid-level PC specs. It is used by a considerable number of PC gamers within the community. It claims to provide extreme HD quality, smart keymaps, and an anti-cheat system.

The emulator is tailored perfectly to the needs of a Free Fire player, offering vivid graphics and smooth gameplay. However, they may need to compromise on its performance with a 4GB RAM laptop.

Minimum system requirements for GameLoop:

CPU: Dual-core Intel/AMD

Dual-core Intel/AMD Operating System: Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10

Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 RAM: 4GB (8-16GB recommended)

4GB (8-16GB recommended) Disk Space: 1GB (5GB recommended)

Download the GameLoop Android emulator from here.

Note: The above list solely reflects the author's personal opinion. Also, some download links may not direct individuals to authorized parties. They should be careful while downloading and installing these softwares.

