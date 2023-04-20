5 best Free Fire events for exciting content

Garena's Free Fire is well-known for rolling out frequent updates with exciting new content that includes events and several in-game collectibles. Competing in these events not only helps players win new prizes, but also helps them in leveling up and progressing quickly. Each update allows them to win weapons, utilities, pets, emotes, cosmetics, etc. for free without having to spend too many diamonds.

Currently, there are a few events in Free Fire that are live. Those looking to get their hands on some new rewards can participate in them by competing in various matches. They can also spend some diamonds on event-exclusive items that are available only for a limited time.

Top 5 events and updates in Free Fire for new and exciting content

Here are some events in Free Fire that are currently active and only accessible for a limited time. Players will have to spend a few diamonds to enter some of the events, while the rest only require playing regularly and achievement of specified objectives.

1) Evo Vault

Win these guns in Evo Vault (Image via Garena)

The Evo Vault is an active event that grants the opportunity to win four new Evo guns. It will be open till May 4, 2023, and you can acquire them by spending a few diamonds per spin. Each spin costs 20 diamonds and you can also spend 180 for 10 spins. You will also get a guaranteed Evo gun per 50 spins and will win a few other items as well. The four Evo guns are:

Evo MP40 - Predatory Cobra

Evo UMP - Booyah Day 2021

Evo Scar - Megalodon Alpha

Evo XM8 - Destiny Guardian

2) Poppow Top-Up

The Poppow Top-Up is a short event that will be open until April 25, 2023. It offers two items that can be acquired by spending diamonds. The first is a Pop-Pow Sickle that costs 100 diamonds, and the second is the Gloo Wall - PopPow that costs 300 diamonds. If you top up your Free Fire account with 300 diamonds, you can acquire both items instantly.

3) Faded Wheel

Faded Wheel event in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The Faded Wheel event was revealed a few days ago through leaks and is currently an active event in Free Fire that commenced on April 14, 2023, and will end on April 20, 2023. It features 10 rewards, eight of which can be acquired by spending the required amount of diamonds.

This event is offering players the Riptide Vanguard Bundle along, with seven other rewards that they can choose after eliminating two items out of 10.

4) Play Big Head

This event will be open until April 21, 2023, and features four rewards that can be earned by completing a few minutes of Big Head. The items and their respective objectives are:

Random Loadout Loot Crate - Play 5 minutes of Big Head

Diamond Royale Voucher - Play 10 minutes of Big Head

Weapon Royale Voucher - Play 20 minutes of Big Head

Incubator Voucher - Play 30 minutes of Big Head

5) Emerald Storm

Emerald Storm is an event in Free Fire that will be live until May 4, 2023. It features several mini-events that will end on different dates and offer a unique set of rewards. Additionally, you will have to complete different objectives to win each item. Below is a list of rewards and how to win them all:

Artistic Musical Dance Emote - earned by obtaining Emerald cards through spins that require diamonds

- earned by obtaining Emerald cards through spins that require diamonds Free Katana - earned by dealing total damage of 20000

- earned by dealing total damage of 20000 M1887 Ring Gun Skins - 4 unique gun skins that are obtained through spins that require diamonds

- 4 unique gun skins that are obtained through spins that require diamonds Runestone Hyperbook - Acquired by spending 299 diamonds

- Acquired by spending 299 diamonds Emerald Storm Special Crates - Acquired by spending 25 diamonds. Multiple crates can be purchased for the same amount of diamonds each.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is unavailable on Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store due to government-imposed ban. Players should avoid playing the title. However, Free Fire MAX is available on the app stores and can be played.

