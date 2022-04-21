5 best Free Fire guns for close combat and solo vs squad fights

Guns play an important role in Free Fire. Players who are able to acquire powerful guns at the start of the game secure kills with ease and dominate the match. However, not all guns are well-suited to every situation.

Certain guns are better for close-range combat in solo versus squad fights. These weapons excel at eliminating threats as soon as they appear, giving players the upper hand.

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire since it is banned in the country

Want to win more solo versus squad fights in Free Fire? Try these guns

5) Desert Eagle

The Desert Eagle is a powerful one-shot weapon in Free Fire. Although it has a steep learning curve, players will be able to remove threats from a relatively long distance once they master the weapon.

What makes the Desert Eagle ever more powerful is the fact that it can be fitted with a silencer. Players can stealth kill their opponents in one versus four situations without giving away their position.

4) MAG-7

Although the M1887 is the most powerful shotgun in Free Fire, the MAG-7 has more rounds per magazine. This makes the weapon a good option for beginners and professional players alike.

Given the number of rounds per magazine, players can easily utilize the "spray-and-pray" tactic to deal damage to enemies. Even if each shot does minimal damage, with eight rounds available, the compounding damage will be large.

3) Vector Akimbo

When it comes to dual-wielding weapons in Free Fire, Vector Akimbo has no equal. Despite the high recoil value that these guns have, they can be used to mow down an entire team with ease.

The only true limitation of the weapon is its range and accuracy. Players will have to stay relatively close to their target if they want to inflict maximum damage. Using Dasha's ability, Partying On, should make the task easier.

2) P90

The P90 may be an SMG, but it can hold as many rounds as the M60, which is a light machine gun. This makes it ideal for suppressing targets on the battlefield or pinning them in one spot.

Although the damage is on the lower side, the continuous spraying of bullets will easily compensate for it. Skilled players will be able to take out multiple enemy squad members without having to reload.

1) UMP

While the UMP is not the best SMG in the game, it is the most balanced of them all. It has good overall stats and inflicts armor penetration damage as well. In the right hands, the weapon can be used to eliminate a squad with ease.

Perhaps one of the best perks of the gun is its movement speed. Players using the UMP will be able to run circles around their opponents and get into flanking positions effortlessly.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Siddharth Satish