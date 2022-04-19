Best Free Fire tips to hit one tap sniper headshots in April 2022

Hitting a one tap headshot in Free Fire is nothing short of sheer skill. It takes many hours of practice to perfect this shooting technique and use it in combat. Even then, there's always a margin for error.

To ensure that a one tap headshot is foolproof, players need to ensure that they've taken all the necessary precautions before engaging the target. While professional players have already mastered this skill, newcomers can follow these simple tips to begin their one tap mastery journey.

Follow these tips to land easy one tap headshots in Free Fire

5) Master drag rotation

Drag rotation is one of the most valuable skills in Free Fire. This firing technique can be used with numerous weapons, and it's not that difficult to learn in general. Anyone can master this trick with practice and correct fire button placement.

While one tap can be achieved in other ways, implementing it with drag rotation opens up a lot of dynamics in combat. It gives the most space to work with while engaging opponents.

4) Use Hayato and Maro's ability for maximum damage

When trying to land a perfect headshot, many factors need to be taken into consideration. For instance, if the opponent is wearing a high-level helmet, the damage will be minimal, and a one tap will not be achieved.

To overcome this problem, players can use Hayato's Bushido ability with Maro's Falcon Fervor perk. Together, they will allow players to deal armor penetration damage and increased damage at long range. This will ensure a kill no matter how tough the armor is.

3) Use a muzzle attachment for extra damage while using the AWM

Out of the four snipers available in Free Fire, three can be fitted with a muzzle attachment. This increases their damage output by a small percentage, allowing them to be more effective in combat.

However, the best sniper rifle to use this attachment on is the AWM. Given how effective and easy it is to use the weapon in combat, the attachment goes well with it. Players will be able to utilize the damage bonus to take down opponents with ease.

2) Practice quick-scope technique

To master the one tap method, players will also have to master the quick-scope technique. This will allow them to shoot quicker and aim more precisely in a short period.

In addition to making shooting easier, the quick scope method will also allow players to ensure that their sidelines are safe. The last thing players need is a sneaky opponent trying to flank them attacking.

1) Stay within optimal firing range

Although snipers have a long shooting range, certain limitations are in place. After a specific time, the bullet shot will not reach its target. This has several downsides, the most important being the wastage of ammo.

Additionally, any enemies in the area will be alerted to the gunfire. Lastly, if the bullet falls short and lands near the opponent, they'll be alerted to the gunfire and rotate to safety.

