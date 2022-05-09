5 best Free Fire guns for headshots and accuracy in May 2022

Weapons in Free Fire function as intended. They are lethal and can wipe out entire squads with ease. Players can use the spray-and-pray technique to inflict damage. Such being the case, only a few guns can be accurate.

These weapons can be used by skilled players to land headshots over distances with ease. Furthermore, since they can be easily found in-game, acquiring them will not be an issue either.

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire since it is banned in the country. They can opt for the MAX version instead.

Use these weapons to gain the upper hand while trying to inflict headshots in Free Fire

5) Woodpecker

Woodpecker is a Marksman Rifle that excels in mid to long-range combat. With 12 shots per magazine and high accuracy of 69, the weapon is lethal in the hands of seasoned players.

Keeping aside its accuracy, its unique selling point is armor penetration damage. It stands at 77 and will allow users to take out an opponent even if they have a helmet on.

4) M14

The M14 is more of a Sniper than an AR. Both the range and damage stand in the high seventies. This makes it effective in long-range combat. With 57 accuracy, players can use it to snipe opponents a good distance away.

However, owing to a magazine size of 15, the weapon is not suited for intense combat. Aside from long-range gunfights, they don't do well in battle. Players should remember this fact before using it as their primary weapon.

3) USP

Although the USP is not big on damage or range, it has a decent accuracy that stands at 57. In close-range combat, this weapon will allow players to easily take down targets with minimal effort.

Furthermore, where it lacks certain stats, it makes up for them at movement speed. Players can use this to their advantage and flank opponents to gain the upper hand in battle.

2) AWM

When it comes to snipers in Free Fire, AWM stands at the top of the list for most users. It's easy to use, and even beginners can quickly grasp its functionality. What makes it truly deadly is its accuracy which stands at 90.

This allows users to take shots from extremely long range and land a headshot with ease. Although it's already nearly maxed out, the accuracy can be further improved by using attachments.

1) Vector

For an SMG that has high recoil, the Vector surprisingly offers a good accuracy of 61. Even without a scope, this weapon is lethal at mid-range and will allow users to beam an opponent easily.

However, when used in Akimbo style, the accuracy is likely to drop. Without being able to aim down sights, shots are likely to stray. Nevertheless, the SMG will function well in most combat situations.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu