5 best Free Fire guns for hot-drop fights after OB33 update

Free Fire is a paradise for gun lovers. As the game keeps updating its armory, players are often spoilt for choice. But there’s much more than meets the eye when it comes to choosing the ideal gun for a hot-drop fight.

These fights put players in high-intensity, close-combat situations. In these scenarios, if the player is not equipped well enough, they may end up getting killed by an opponent. While it can be difficult to find the perfect weapon during the early stages of a match, knowing which gun to use can help.

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire since it is banned in the country.

These guns are amazing for hot-drop fights in Free Fire

5) G36

The G36 is one of the newest additions to the ever-growing weapon portfolio of Free Fire. This is a versatile gun that has the potency to inflict high damage with utmost accuracy.

Players can use this gun to their advantage since it efficiently supports two firing modes and can be used in various kinds of combat situations. While it may not be the best AR in the loot pool, it is an interesting gun nevertheless.

4) Flamethrower

The Flamethrower is arguably one of the most reliable weapons out there for hot-drops. It offers an insane armor penetration of 100 alongside a fire rate of 89. Melting opponents in battle has never been easier.

If a player were to secure this at a hot-drop, they'd have a huge advantage over their opponents. Using the flame, they can keep enemies at bay and even push them into corners.

3) MINIUZI

The MINIUZI is the ideal weapon for players looking for rapid-fire rates when shooting during close-combat battles, especially during hot-drops. At 92, this gun has one of the highest fire rates in the game.

This comes along with fluid mobility, a solid reload speed, and adequate damage output. However, players will have to be wary in combat as the gun only holds 20 bullets per magazine.

2) M1887

The simplest way to scare any opponent out of their wits during a hot-drop fight is by using a shotgun. What makes it even better is if a player can obtain the M1887, which can cause immense damage to enemies at close-range.

This large-caliber shotgun is capable of firing shots that can one-tap opponents with ease. Thanks to the armor penetration feature, wearing a helmet will do very little to stop the damage.

1) GROZA

The GROZA is quite possibly one of the best rifles players can get their hands on in Free Fire. It can be fitted with a magazine to make it more lethal in combat by allowing the user to sustain fire for longer.

The weapon can inflict high damage in hot-drop fights and allow the user to create some space between them and their opponents. To make it more effective, players can even attach a muzzle to increase the gun's damage output.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Siddharth Satish