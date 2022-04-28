5 best Free Fire landing locations to get more loot with fewer fights

Free Fire provides players with a wide array of landing locations with good loot. These locations are spread across all five maps. However, some drop spots are safer than others, depending on the region.

Crowded locations that host numerous fights are not ideal landing spots for players. Landing in opportunistic and somewhat safer places is the best way to gain a strong foothold in the match.

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire since it is banned.

Players should land in these locations to loot safely in Free Fire

5) Mars Electric (Bermuda)

Players can hope to find a lot of good loot at Mars Electric. This area is located on the edge of the Bermuda map and is especially favorable for beginners. They can avoid fights by taking shelter within buildings.

Although the area is relatively safe for looting, players need to be aware of opponents rotating away from the Factory and Pochinok. Getting caught up in the crossfire will not end well. The best option is to loot and either hide or rotate to a safer area.

4) Command Post (Kalahari)

Arguably the least risky location in Free Fire is Command Post. This can be found on the Kalahari map. The best feature of Command Post is that it can provide an entire squad with sufficient loot.

Players can acquire ample amounts of weapons, ammo, tactical equipment, and plenty of medical supplies. If a fight does break out, the area has numerous buildings that can be used for cover.

3) Aden’s Creek (Bermuda Remastered)

Aden’s Creek is the ideal location for players looking at long-term camping. This location usually does not experience a lot of fights, as many players do not frequently visit it

Thanks to its strategic location, it offers easy access to the western part of the island. Since there are a few hot-drop zones between the location and the center of the map, the rotation will not be an issue.

2) Militia (Alpine)

Militia, located on the Alpine map, is set up like a military outpost and features scattered buildings with high-quality loot. The only problem players may face here is the lack of high ground and the fact that it's located in the center of the map.

Nevertheless, players can exploit all the roofs available here and use snipers to create a killzone. Holding ground here will not be difficult as long as they are the first players in the area.

1) Moathouse (Purgatory)

Moathouse is one of the other best and most underrated locations to find good loot on the Purgatory map of Free Fire. Due to its location at the extreme north end of the map doesn’t qualify as a hot-drop region.

The location itself is also very unique. Since it's surrounded by water on all sides, players shouldn't expect an attack after the landing phase ends. When done, they can loot in peace and use the ziplines to rotate to the mainland.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

