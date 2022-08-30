5 best Free Fire MAX gun combinations for more kills in short range

Gun combinations play a vital role in drawing eliminations efficiently in Free Fire MAX. An ideal gun combination is two guns that complement each other on the battlefield as per the circumstances.

Mobile gamers have two slots to carry firearms, except for the melee weapon slot. Since the battle royale title offers a huge range of guns with different attributes, finding the best pair becomes a challenging task.

Free Fire MAX: Gun combinations to take down enemies handily in close-range battles

5) Thompson + SPAS12

Thompson

Thompson is a large-caliber SMG in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Damage - 50

Rate of Fire - 78

Range - 24

Reload Speed - 48

Magazine - 42

Accuracy - 42

Movement Speed - 78

Armor Penetration - 0

SPAS12

SPAS12 is a single fire shotgun (Image via Garena)

Damage - 97

Rate of Fire - 42

Range - 14

Reload Speed - 41

Magazine - 5

Accuracy - 10

Movement Speed - 60

Armor Penetration - 0

Thompson is a powerful submachine gun (SMG) that can deal with enemies at mid- and close ranges. The rate of fire and movement speed are two of the most highlighted attributes of the said SMG.

The single-shot shotgun SPAS12 comes with a scope attachment, which distinguishes it from the others in the category. The damage offered is quite impressive.

However, being a single-shot firearm, Free Fire MAX players should be highly confident when making shots. Otherwise, they might get finished by their foes immediately.

4) MAC10 + Charge Buster

MAC10

MAC10 is a balanced SMG in all aspects (Image via Garena)

Damage - 49

Rate of Fire - 75

Range - 25

Reload Speed - 62

Magazine - 30

Accuracy - 49

Movement Speed - 90

Armor Penetration - 42

Charge Buster

Charge Buster is a unique SG that needs to be charged to fire (Image via Garena)

Damage - 0

Rate of Fire - 44

Range - 18

Reload Speed - 48

Magazine - 3

Accuracy - 31

Movement Speed - 86

Armor Penetration - 0

MAC10 can be considered an all-rounder SMG in Free Fire MAX. None of its attributes number to zero. Its great movement speed allows users to face off against their enemies with quick reflexes and armor-piercing power boosts the damage it inflicts.

The Charge Buster is an exceedingly powerful gun whose damaging capabilities vary depending on how much it is charged. To charge it, users have to hold the fire button. The more charged it is, the more stable and harmful it will be.

Charge Buster is the most accurate shotgun ever in Free Fire MAX.

3) MP5 + M1014

MP5

MP5 is a relatively stable SMG (Image via Garena)

Damage - 48

Rate of Fire - 76

Range - 27

Reload Speed - 62

Magazine - 30

Accuracy - 54

Movement Speed - 81

Armor Penetration - 0

M1014

Lazy reload but lethal to enemies at very short range (Image via Garena)

Damage - 94

Rate of Fire - 39

Range - 10

Reload Speed - 31

Magazine - 6

Accuracy - 18

Movement Speed - 60

Armor Penetration - 0

Famous for its stability and precision, MP5 is an easy-to-control SMG. It comes with a scope attachment that helps users to even offer damage to opponents at longer distances. However, the damage effectiveness lowers over far distances.

The M1014 is an extensively powerful shotgun at very short ranges. It can quickly decimate nearby foes with a couple of shots. That said, users should be cautious about its reload speed.

It has the lowest reload speed, which may bring them into trouble in fast-paced combat. Hence, this is not a recommended firearm for impatient Free Fire MAX gamers.

2) MP40 + MAG-7

MP40

MP40 is famous for insane fire rate (Image via Garena)

Damage - 48

Rate of Fire - 83

Range - 22

Reload Speed - 48

Magazine - 20

Accuracy - 27

Movement Speed - 88

Armor Penetration - 0

MAG-7

MAG-7 is more agile as compared to other SGs (Image via Garena)

Damage - 89

Rate of Fire - 53

Range - 15

Reload Speed - 55

Magazine - 8

Accuracy - 17

Movement Speed - 60

Armor Penetration - 0

MP40 is unarguably one of the fan-favorites guns in Free Fire MAX. With an appealing rate of fire and movement speed, SMG allows users to eliminate their opponents within a few seconds. The range is fairly good enough for short-range battles.

MAG-7 has the highest rate of fire among the shotguns available in Free Fire MAX. Moreover, it has the largest magazine size, which allows users to continuously spray deadly bullets at enemies.

1) UMP + M1887

UMP

UMP can penetrate enemies' armors (Image via Garena)

Damage - 50

Rate of Fire - 74

Range - 24

Reload Speed - 59

Magazine - 30

Accuracy - 42

Movement Speed - 91

Armor Penetration - 54

M1887

M1887 is a double-barrel (Image via Garena)

Damage - 100

Rate of Fire - 40

Range - 14

Reload Speed - 55

Magazine - 2

Accuracy - 10

Movement Speed - 79

Armor Penetration - 28

UMP and M1887 are two of the most widely used guns in Free Fire MAX, especially in the Clash Squad mode. The former is a lethal SMG with reasonable armor penetrating power. Additionally, it has great movement speed that is favorable for aggressive players.

Also famous for one-tap headshots, M1887 is a one-shot kill shotgun. It imposes maximum damage among all shotguns available and provides enough movement speed for the user to deal daunting confrontations.

Note: This article is subjective and only presents the personal opinion of the author. The attribute stats shown are recorded on Garena's official FF website.

