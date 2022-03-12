5 best Free Fire MAX pets for aggressive gameplay in OB32 version

Pets in Free Fire MAX play a vital role in combat. They provide numerous buffs and perks to players, and at times, their skills can even benefit an entire squad indirectly.

However, only a few of them work well with aggressive players. Their skills help the user secure more kills or directly gain a tactical edge in general combat and intense gunfights.

These Free Fire MAX pets are perfect for aggressive gameplay

5) Detective Panda

Detective Panda is one of the oldest pets in Free Fire MAX and yet, his skill has stood the test of time. It is called Panda's Blessings and it grants the user 10 HP recovery for every kill.

While there aren't a lot of hit points recovered, users can benefit from it during intense gunfights. This will allow them to stay alive longer and lessen their odds of elimination.

4) Dreki

Aggressive players love chasing after their opponents during a fight. However, they are occasionally given the slip by the chasee's timely usage of smoke grenades or breaking the line of sight. This is where Dreki's skill, Dragon Glare, comes into play.

The moment the enemy uses a medkit to heal within a 30-meter radius of the player, their location will be revealed. This effect will last for five seconds, giving the player ample time to re-engage their lost target.

3) Rockie

Rockie is one of the coolest pets in Free Fire MAX thanks to his amazing skill, Stay Chill, which reduces the cooldown time of active character abilities by 15%.

This allows the user to use active abilities more frequently during the match. While a few seconds shaved off doesn't sound like much, it can be a game-changer during combat.

2) Falco

Falco is very useful during the landing phase of the match. Its skill, Skyline Spree, increases the gliding speed after skydiving by 45%. Additionally, diving speed after the parachute opens is increased by 50%.

These two perks allow the user to land faster during the match. This is very useful when trying to land fast in hot-drop zones or other areas on the map and will ensure that the user has the first pick of weapons.

1) Night Panther

Night Panther is one of the most unique pets in Free Fire MAX. Its skill, Weight Training, increases the user's inventory space by 45, allowing them to carry more items during the match.

Given that aggressive players rapidly burn through supplies during the match, being able to carry more helps a lot. This will allow them to use extra supplies without a second thought.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. Also, the abilities mentioned are at the characters' maximum levels.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee