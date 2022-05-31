5 best Free Fire MAX pets for DJ Alok after OB34 update

Characters and pets are two of the most important elements in influencing the outcome of a match in Free Fire MAX. Using ones with complementing abilities can help players outperform their opponents in more games, helping them push ranks in the battle royale title.

Since its release in 2019, DJ Alok has remained the most popular option among players due to the impressive Drop the Beat ability. The ability received a slight adjustment in the OB34 update, but is still a very effective option to select from.

The following sections will provide readers with further insight on the most suitable pets to pair with DJ Alok in Free Fire MAX.

Note: Choice of pets is entirely subjective, and the list given below reflects the writer’s opinion.

5 best pets to pair with DJ Alok in Free Fire MAX, ranked

5) Beaston

Beaston becomes more important as gamers progress through the ranks. Helping Hand increases the throwing distance of grenades, gloo walls, flashbangs, and even smoke grenades by 10%. At the highest level, the throwing distance rises by 30%.

As a result, gamers will be able to place their gloo walls even further, which will help in rushing and defense. At the same time, an increase in the range of grenades is crucial in smaller zones.

It is a great choice to have, especially in the Clash Squad mode, as utility items can help change the course of the round.

4) Dreki

Dreki’s Dragon Glare has more to do with information collection than outright battle, and becomes essential as the zone gets smaller. The skill helps players spot a single opponent using the medkit within the 10m range, which lasts for 3 seconds.

After the pet is upgraded, owners will be able to spot four opponents using medkits within the 30m range, lasting for 5 seconds. When the zone gets smaller, knowing the location of enemies can be essential to deciding the course of action.

It can also be employed effectively in Clash Squad mode, and information can be collected in every round due to the smaller play zone.

3) Falco

Falco is a must-have pet in the battle royale mode in Free Fire MAX. Although the ability is only active when diving from the plane, it is enough to provide a long competitive advantage. Skyline Spree increases the gliding speed by 15% upon skydiving. There is a 25% increase in diving speed after the parachute opens, which applies to the entire team.

The respective buffs are set at 45% and 50% at the maximum level. Gamers can use this ability to land quickly in the battle royale mode and get loot before their opponents. They can further activate Drop the Beat to expedite this process.

Landing quickly is very important, especially at the hot drops. In the meantime, this skill is rendered rather ineffective in the Clash Squad mode.

2) Rockie

Rockie comes equipped with the Stay Chill skill in Free Fire MAX, which is very important for players who use an active abilities. This ability essentially reduces the cooldown time of the equipped active skill by 6% at the very first level.

As the pet’s ability reaches the maximum level, gamers will experience a 15% reduction in the cooldown time of the equipped active skill. While this may not seem like much in the first instance, it is rather impactful and helps in various situations.

With Alok, its cooldown time is set at 50 seconds. The highest level will eventually come down to around 43 seconds and enable gamers to use their healing ability more often.

1) Mr Waggor

Mr Waggor certainly ranks among the best pets available in Free Fire MAX, and it was also named the most carried pet back in 2021. It can be used with any character, mainly due to its fantastic skill of Smooth Gloo, which can help users produce gloo wall grenades.

The first level provides one gloo wall grenade every 120 seconds when players have none available. Subsequently, at the highest level, it offers one such grenade every 100 seconds when gamers have less than two available.

Gloo wall is arguably the most important utility item in Free Fire MAX. It is needed at every stage of the battle royale title and the sheer importance of this utility item ranks this pet at the top position.

