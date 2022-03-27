Characters have become an integral feature of Free Fire, and Garena has added plenty of new ones. Their abilities can be divided into two categories: passive and active. The former is constantly on while the latter must be enabled manually.

In many cases, players are unaware of the specifics of the active-ability characters, and they're left perplexed as to which one they should pick within the game for character combinations or general usage. The following section lists out the abilities of all the ones available in the game.

Disclaimer: Users from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game.

List of Free Fire characters with Active abilities after OB33 update

1) A124

Ability: Thrill of Battle

Upon using A124's ability, an 8m electromagnetic wave is unleashed that disables enemies' skill activation and interrupts their interaction cooldown. The effect stays for 20 seconds in Free Fire, and there's a 100-second cooldown.

2) Alok

Ability: Drop the Beat

Alok's ability creates a 5m aura when used, and it increases movement speed by 10% while also restoring 5 HP/s for 5 seconds. There is a 45-second cooldown time, and the effects do not stack.

3) Chrono

Ability: Time Turner

An impenetrable force field is created in Time Turner of Chrono in Free Fire. It blocks 800 damage, but users will not be able to attack gamers from within that field. The ability's duration is 4 seconds, with a cooldown time of 180 seconds.

4) Clu

Ability: Tracing Steps

All enemies inside a 50-meter radius who aren't prone or squatting are revealed when the Tracing Steps of Clu is used. It runs for 5 seconds and has a 75-second cooldown time. Moreover, teammates are given information on the location of the enemy.

5) Dimitri

Ability: Healing Heartbeat

Dimitri generates a healing zone that is 3.5 meters in diameter. Users and allies within that regenerate 3 HP/s, and they can also self-recover to get back up after being knocked down. The cooldown for this ability is 85 seconds, and it lasts for 10 seconds.

6) K

Ability: Master of All

Max EP gets increased by 50 points in Master of All, and K's particular ability also has two unique modes: Jiu-jitsu and Psychology. With the first one, players will be able to convert their EP 500% faster. On the other hand, Psychology will refill 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to a maximum of 150 EP. There is a three-second cooldown to switch between the modes.

7) Kenta (to be released)

Ability: Swordsman's Wrath

In the patch notes of the OB33 update, a new character named 'Kenta' was announced. It will possess the Swordsman's Wrath ability to form a frontal shield of 5 meters, reducing weapon damage from the front by 50%. It lasts for 3 seconds and has a 210-second cooldown at the first level.

8) Skyler

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

Skyler's Riptide Rhythm releases a sonic wave that destroys five Gloo Walls in a 50-meter radius. There's a 60-second cooldown once you use it. Each Gloo Wall deployed will lead to health recovery, starting at four points as a second benefit.

9) Steffie

Ability: Painted Refuge

Steffie's ability in Free Fire creates a 4m area that blocks throwables. Allies in the area will restore 10% armor durability every second, and ammo damage taken from enemies will reduce by 10%. It lasts for 10 seconds and has a 115-second cooldown.

10) Wukong

Ability: Camouflage

With the Camouflage skill of Wukong, players become a bush, with a 20% reduction in movement speed. The effect ends when they attack a foe.

Like other active abilities, it has a 200-second cooldown, but it will reset if gamers take down an enemy.

11) Xayne

Ability: Xtreme Encounter

Xtreme Encounter of the Xayne character grants 80 HP for a limited time, i.e., it decays over time, and it increases damage to Gloo Walls and shields by 40%. The effect lasts for 15 seconds in Free Fire, and there's a 150-second cooldown.

