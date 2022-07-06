5 best Free Fire MAX pets for healing and utility in July 2022

Garena has strived to bring together various exciting components like pets, characters, and gunplay in Free Fire MAX, along with outstanding visuals and special effects in a bid to provide a great experience for players. Pets and characters, with their special abilities, provide additional depth to the gameplay as they aid the player in various scenarios to attain victory.

The game already features over 20 pets, most of whom have unique skills that affect multiple gameplay aspects. While some help locate enemies, others can provide speed and health.

Here is a list of the best pets in Free Fire MAX that users should use for healing and utility.

Note: The list reflects the writer's opinions.

Mr Waggor and other best pets in Free Fire MAX for healing and utility

5) Beaston

Beaston provides aid when using utility (Image via Garena)

Skill: Helping Hand

Beaston does not directly aid players by supplying utility items or health points, but it is crucial from the perspective of utility usage. Helping Hand increases the range of the Grenade, Gloo Wall, Flashbang, and Smoke Grenade by 10%.

As the pet achieves its maximum potential, its throwing distance increases by 30%. This becomes even more crucial when considering the Grenade, since it would allow them to inflict damage from a wider distance. With the ability to place a Gloo Wall, it is possible to attack or defend more effectively.

4) Spirit Fox

Skill: Well Fed

Spirit Fox possesses the Well Fed ability, which recovers four health points while using a Med Kit, allowing users to replenish more HP. Players earn an additional four HP at the first level, and the maximum level is 10 HP while using a Med Kit.

Players wielding Spirit will have an advantage while using Med Kits when engaging in close-range combat by providing more HP, enabling them to take a few more shots. Simultaneously, it can be used with the Kapella character to gain even more HP when using healing items.

3) Ottero

Ottero's Double Blubber offers EP in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Skill: Double Blubber

Although Ottero's Double Blubber does not immediately aid healing, it is helpful to players in that department. When gamers use Treatment Pistol or Med Kit, the receiver will also recover a specific part of HP recovered as EP. This proportion is 35% at the first and 65% at the highest levels.

The EP recovered through Ottero's ability in Free Fire MAX will be converted to HP, i.e., one EP to HP per second. Gamers can further use it with K to gain the upper hand with a much higher EP conversion rate.

2) Detective Panda

The pet will provide HP directly after every kill (Image via Garena)

Skill: Panda's Blessings

Detective Panda is a pet that helps gamers by delivering HP on every frag. Panda's Blessings skill will restore four health points when eliminating an opponent at the initial level. At the same time, when gamers improve their pet to the highest level in Free Fire MAX, they recover 10 HP upon defeating their opponent.

The ability to get additional HP may not appear the most, but it is an excellent perk for the pet. Detective Panda becomes even more important when fighting multiple opponents across short-range.

1) Mr Waggor

Smooth Gloo can provide Gloo Wall grenades (Image via Garena)

Skill: Smooth Gloo

Mr Waggor is one of the most potent pets in Free Fire MAX. It was among the most utilized pets in the battle royale title due to its fantastic ability to provide the Gloo Wall grenade, an essential utility piece. Gamers will receive one of these grenades every 120 seconds if they do not have any of them.

Players can obtain one Gloo Wall grenade at the highest level every 100 seconds when gamers have less than two of these in their inventory. This ability to generate Gloo Walls makes it very desirable at higher levels when players need it extensively as it can help in defensive and aggressive maneuvers.

