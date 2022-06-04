5 best Free Fire MAX character combinations for hot-drop fights in June 2022

Many Free Fire MAX players enjoy dropping at hot drops to enhance their K/D ratio and engage in early fights. There are numerous factors that can assist them in scoring kills in such scenarios, one of which is optimal character usage.
Gamers can also create appropriate character combinations to complement their overall gameplay and improve their performance in hot drops. With so many options accessible, many users are perplexed as to which characters to use in a character combination.
The following is a list of the best ones they can select.
Note: No characters have been repeated in the list to provide players with more options. Additionally, the abilities stated below are at their lowest level in Free Fire MAX.
Top 5 Free Fire MAX character combinations that players can use for hot-drop fights (June 2022)
5) Skyler + Antonio + Hayato + Kelly
Skyler: Riptide Rhythm
Using Riptide Rhythm will generate a sonic wave that will damage 5 Gloo Walls within a 50-meter radius. After each usage, it has a 85-second cooldown. Furthermore, every Gloo Wall deployed will increase HP recovery starting at 4 points. The effects of recovery do not stack.
Antonio: Gangster’s Spirit
Antonio’s ability gives users 10 extra health when the round starts, making it a great option, particularly during the start of a Battle Royale match when dropping at a hot-drop.
Hayato: Bushido
When players in Free Fire MAX equip Hayato, their armor penetration will increase by 7.5% with every 10% reduction in the overall max health.
Kelly: Dash
Kelly increases the sprinting speed of the individuals by 1% at the base level of the character. The amount will rise with the level.
4) Dimitri + Laura + Rafael + Dasha
Dimitri: Healing Heartbeat
Healing Heartbeat leads creates a healing zone in Free Fire MAX. The zone is 3.5m in diameter and provides 3HP/s for 10 seconds. If downed, users and allies can also self-recover to get up. Each usage is followed by an 85-second cooldown.
Laura: Sharp Shooter
Laura is another good option to use in Free Fire MAX, as her Sharp Shooter skill raises the accuracy by 10% while gamers scope it.
Rafael: Dead Silent
When utilizing snipers and marksman rifles, the character’s ability silences the firing sound. Also, successful shots can cause enemies to bleed 40% faster.
Dasha: Partying On
Dasha minimizes the damage from falls by 30% and the recovery time from falls by 60%. The Partying On ability reduces the recoil buildup and maximum recoil by 6%.
3) Xayne + Leon + Otho + D-bee
Xayne: Xtreme Encounter
Xtreme Encounter was changed with the recent OB34 update of Free Fire MAX. Upon activating the ability, gamers receive 120 health temporarily (decaying over time) while also having 100% increased damage to Gloo Walls and shields. The ability runs for 6 seconds and has a 150-second cooldown.
Leon: Buzzer Beater
Buzzer Beater recovers 5 health of players after they manage to survive combat on the battlefield.
Otho: Memory Mist
After users take down an enemy, the position of the other foes within 25m of the elimination spot will be revealed. The information will be shared with teammates.
D-bee: Bullet Beats
With Bullet Beats, the accuracy and movement speed gets raised by 20% and 10% when individuals are firing while moving.
2) Alok + Kapella + Jota + Jai
Alok: Drop the Beat
Alok’s ability creates a 5m aura that raises the movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP for 5 seconds. Effects don’t stack, and there’s a 70-second cooldown.
Kapella: Healing Song
The Healing Song increases the effects of healing items and skills in Free Fire MAX by 10%. It further reduces ally HP loss when downed by 20%.
Jota: Sustained Raids
When users hit an enemy with firearms, Jota’s Sustained Raids restores some of their HP. Additionally, knocking down the opponent restores 10% of total HP.
Jai: Raging Reload
Raging Reload reloads the gun’s magazine to 30% of its capacity whenever users take down an enemy. It is only available for weapons under AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG categories.
1) K + Miguel + Moco + Luqueta
K: Master of All
K's Master of All leads to an increase in Max EP by 50 points. It also has two different modes to employ in-game:
- Jiu-jitsu: This mode boosts EP conversion rate by 500%, i.e., 5 EP converts to 5 HP per second.
- Psychology: Leads to restoring 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to 150 EP.
The cooldown time for mode switch is 3 seconds.
Miguel: Crazy Slayer
Crazy Slayer rewards 30 EP for each kill that gamers make during a match in Free Fire MAX. This works well with K’s ability.
Moco: Hacker’s Eye
Moco’s special skill will tag enemies that players shoot for 2 seconds. Hacker’s Eye will also share information regarding the tagged enemies’ location with teammates.
Luqueta: Hat Trick
Hat Trick increases the maximum health by 10, up to 50 with each elimination that individuals make. Subsequently, after 5 kills, they will have a max HP of 250.
Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer’s opinion.