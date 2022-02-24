5 best Free Fire MAX pets to pair with K for rank push (February 2022)

K is one of the most powerful characters in Free Fire MAX. His ability allows the user to be self-dependent in combat. With mastery over the flow of EP, healing has never been easier.

However, K can still be made more efficient by using certain pets. They can add buffs and bonuses to the character, making him harder to kill in combat. Ultimately, this will improve the player's odds of securing a Booyah.

Pets that can be paired with K in Free Fire MAX to increase the effectiveness of the rank push

5) Agent Hop

Agent's Hop skill, Bouncing Bonus, provides the user with EP over the duration of the match. Whenever the zone shrinks, the player receives 50 EP. This skill is active until the end of the match.

Given that K relies on EP to heal, the more EP available, the more injuries the player will be able to shrug off. Receiving bonus EP at certain intervals of the match is highly beneficial for the user.

4) Falco

Falco's skill, Skyline Spree, will enable the user to land fast during the match. The skill increases the gliding speed upon skydive and speed after the parachute opens by 45% and 50%, respectively.

Although K can rely on his EP to heal, players do need weapons and armor. Landing first will ensure that the user has enough time to take care of these needs before the match starts.

3) Robo

Robo's skill, Wall Enforcement, improves the quality of gloo walls in Free Fire MAX. Whenever a gloo wall is placed, a shield with 100 HP will appear on it. This will provide the user with an added layer of protection.

During a ranked push, gloo walls become the main utility item in-game. Such being the case, the extra 100 HP will help players stay safe behind the gloo wall for longer.

2) Night Panther

Night Panther's skill, Weight Training, grants Free Fire MAX players an increased inventory space of 45. This will allow the player to carry more items for the duration of the match.

Having more room to store ammunition and other utility items is essential. Players will be able to spend more supplies during the match without worrying about running low on them.

1) Ottero

Ottero's skill, Double Blubber, enables the user to recover HP and EP simultaneously. When using a medkit, the amount of EP recovered will be 65% of HP restored.

Although K can self-recover EP during the match, at times, there won't be enough left to heal. This is where a medkit will be required. Using the Double Blubber skill, players can recover HP and a bit of EP simultaneously.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Shaheen Banu