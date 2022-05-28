5 best Free Fire OB34 update characters for Clash Squad mode (2022)

The majority of the users recognize Free Fire and its MAX variant as battle royale shooters. However, the popularity of Garena's flagship survival shooter has grown over the years due to the unique and engaging content.

The developers have also enhanced the in-game features with each update, meaning the variety of the modes in Free Fire has grown. Apart from BR, one such mode that is pretty famous is Clash Squad.

Many players choose the CS mode (ranked or unranked) as it offers more closely fought battles that conclude swiftly and are full of thrill. Free Fire's 4v4 multiplayer mode tests their command over movement and aim in close-range.

In the CS mode, gamers unlock their favorite weapons via in-match shops after earning points through performance in the early stages. However, the gun, movement skills, and aim accuracy are as crucial in a CS match as an ideal character to get an edge over opponents.

Note: This article reflects the author's views, and the characters are not listed in a particular order. Furthermore, the attributes listed for each character are at their first levels.

Five most valuable characters in Free Fire's Clash Squad mode after OB34 update (May 2022)

Garena rolled out the OB34 update on 25 May, which brought significant changes to the game. The modifications were related to almost every aspect of the title, including the characters. Players saw as many as 13 balance changes in abilities (adjustments and reworks).

Thus, after the OB34 update, users can observe the nerfs for characters like Alok, Skyler, Misha, and Nairi. On the other hand, Garena Free Fire's May update has buffed characters like Chrono, Xayne, Kenta, and Wukong.

Thus, after observing the new changes in the game, readers can have a look at the characters that are excellent for Clash Squad mode:

1) D-Bee

Movement speed increase - 10%

Accuracy increase - 20%

D-Bee is among the characters whose abilities received reworks in the new Free Fire update. There is a significant change in the attributes of movement speed. The ability rework also introduced an automatic optimization of agility as per the weapons players use with D-Bee.

The optimization in the movement speed implies that the increase in the said aspect will remain the same whether gamers are using a heavy gun like an LMG (tends to lower the agility) or a light weapon like an SMG (efficient for higher movement speed).

Thus, an already ideal D-Bee has become more effective for Clash Squad mode after the update. Gamers can now increase agility and accuracy by 10% and 20%, respectively, while simultaneously moving and firing.

2) Skyler

CD - 85 seconds

Range - 50 meters

HP recovery - Four HP

Second on the list of best characters for Free Fire's Clash Squad mode is Skyler, who has received a nerf through the OB34 update. The cooldown (variable with level-ups) of Skyler is 85 seconds, while the other capabilities have remained the same.

Skyler has one of the most balanced active skills in the game despite the nerf, which allows him to unleash a sonic wave that can destroy as many as five gloo walls within a specific range. The other effect of Skyler's Riptide Rhythm is HP gain via gloo wall deployment.

If players use a gloo wall, they can receive HP recovery after activating the skill with each deployment. The recovery starts at four points, but the healing effects don't work alongside the sonic wave.

3) Jota

HP gain via a knockdown - 10%

Jota is another passive ability character on this list who suits the Clash Squad mode. His Sustained Raid is ideal when players adopt an aggressive playstyle in Garena Free Fire.

They can avail themselves of an unspecified amount of health points whenever they shoot an enemy using their guns. If users successfully knock out an enemy, they can gain as much as 10% of maximum HP.

4) Alok

Duration - Five seconds

Movement speed - 10%

CD - 70 seconds

Alok is arguably the most desired character in Free Fire due to his overpowered capabilities. Gamers can enable his active skill, Drop the Beat, to claim an agility boost for five seconds, making him ideal for the CS mode's close-quarter combats.

Moreover, they receive an HP gain of five points per second during the activation. However, the HP recovery is only functional when users are not using the agility boost of Drop the Beat.

Furthermore, they need to remember that after the OB34 update, Alok now has a variable CD time, which can decrease after each level. Still, the increased CD doesn't affect the vitality of Drop the Beat.

5) K (Captain Booyah)

'Psychology mode' duration - 2.2 seconds

Max EP - 150

The final entry on the list of best characters for the Clash Squad mode is K, aka Captain Booyah. He is well-known for his EP-related capabilities, making him exceptional for aggressive or defensive gameplay strategy.

K's active ability, Master of All, allows users to enhance the MAX EP capacity while providing them with these two modes:

Jiu-jitsu mode: One can activate the Jiu-jitsu mode to offer assistance to teammates (within a six-meter range of Captain Booyah). The help is in the form of a five-time increase in the EP-to-HP conversion rate. Psychology mode: Once players switch to or activate Psychology mode, they can claim EP recovery in the form of three points after each 2.2-second interval.

Readers should also note that they can now unlock each character mentioned above for free using the LINK feature. They can LINK their desired character, play matches, register progress, and procure the same after reaching a certain amount of points (progress).

Disclaimer: Indian users should also remember that Free Fire has been banned in their country, but they can install its MAX variant to access their game IDs and new OB34 content.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer