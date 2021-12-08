5 best Free Fire pet combinations with passive characters

Characters and pets are endowed with unique abilities in Free Fire, which considerably impacts the overall gameplay. Players can purchase several characters from the shop using diamonds and gold. At the same time, pets are only available for premium in-game currency.

There is a regular addition of new characters and pets after every passing update, with the latest ones being Yeti and Nairi. Here's a look at some good combinations of characters and pets in Free Fire

Note: The list of Free Fire pets given below is based on the writer's preference and is in no particular order. Also, the abilities mentioned below are at the first level, and users can level up their pets to gain additional benefits.

Best Free Fire pets

5) Beaston

Beaston (Image via Free Fire)

Beaston can help with the utility items as the throwing distance for them will increase considerably. This is applicable to Grenade, Gloo Wall, Flashbang, and Smoke Grenade, and the distance is increased by 10% at the base level.

With this, users will be able to place Gloo Walls even further and throw grenades at a greater distance. Also, the 30% increase in the distance is considerably high at the highest level.

4) Dr. Beanie

Dr. Beanie (Image via Free Fire)

Dr. Beanies Dashy Duckwalk basically increases players' movement speed by 30% when gamers are in the crouch position. It is beneficial while they are within a compound or a house and want to ambush their opponents.

With this, users can quickly sneak up to their foes and take them by surprise to eliminate them. Alternatively, it can be used to move around quickly while crouching so that opponents do not have the information about the location.

3) Detective Panda

Detective Panda (Image via Free Fire)

The ability to replenish health is always a pleasant advantage since it may be quite beneficial to a player's overall performance. Users will get 4 HP back on every kill. It may not seem like too much, but they will get 10 HP at the highest level, which can be the difference in close combat.

Suppose gamers are already using a character like Jota, which gets the HP back on the knock. In that case, this pet can be a good combo as after eliminating the foes, they will get an additional 10 HP.

2) Falco

Falco (Image via Free Fire)

It is preferable for players to have at least one Falco team in Battle Royale mode. With Falco, users can get to the ground swiftly with a 15% increase in gliding speed, and a 25% increase in gliding speed when the parachute is opened.

Landing quick is not the finest perk, but at the hot drops, it's definitely worth it. Moreover, its effects are applied to the entire team, and it is not required for all users to have this pet. However, they need to avoid it in Clash Squad mode altogether.

1) Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor (Image via Free Fire)

Mr. Waggor is always present on the list of the best pets in the Garena Free Fire due to its fantastic ability to generate Gloo Walls. Smooth Gloo will produce 1 Gloo Wall every 120 seconds when players do not have any available.

Gloo Wall is a great utility item that can lend cover in the open fields. This pet can be influential in Battle Royale mode during the last few zones. Moreover, Mr. Waggor was named the most carried pet within the game, as announced during the 4th Anniversary celebrations.

