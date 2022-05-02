5 best Free Fire pets to pair with Skyler in May 2022

Pets are powerful creatures in Free Fire that can be used by characters in combat. They provide tactical buffs and combat bonuses that can be levied to gain an advantage on the battlefield.

Although all pets have some kind of perk that benefit the character, only a few are truly good when used with Skyler. They go well with the playstyle and complement his ability in-game.

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire since it is banned. Players can opt for the MAX version instead.

Use these Free Fire pets in conjunction with Skyler to gain an edge in combat

1) Rockie

Unlike the name, the pet is rock-steady in Free Free. Its skill, Stay Chill, lowers the cooldown time for characters with active abilities. Although the reduction is only 6% at base level, it increases with further upgrades, becoming even more helpful for shaving off a few critical seconds.

For a character like Skyler who already has a low cooldown time, Rockie's skill can be used to lower it even further. In combat, this will give the user a large tactical edge over opponents in general and those who might opt for Skyler as well.

2) Detective Panda

Given that Skyler is often used to spearhead a rush, it's likely that the user will secure kills with the character. However, kills come at the cost of HP in most situations. This is where Detective Panda comes into play.

Using his skill, Panda's Blessings, a player can recover HP by killing an opponent in battle. At base level, the number of hit-points recovered per kill is capped at four. This will increase to 10 HP per kill at the max level.

3) Dreki

Seeing Dreki on this list might be a little weird, but nevertheless, the pet does have its uses in battle. For instance, since Skyler is used heavily in rush attacks, Dreki's skill, Dragon Glare, can be used to find injured opponents.

This will make the task of hunting them down and eliminating them in battle easier for the player. It also reduces the odds of being ambushed by the enemy, as their location will get revealed for a few seconds.

4) Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor is one of the best Free Fire pets to use in conjunction with Skyler, thanks to his skill called Smooth Gloo. Although the character is primarily used to destroy gloo walls, his second ability allows him to recover HP by using gloo walls.

Thus, having Mr. Waggor is useful as he can provide gloo walls to the character every now and then. This will ensure that Skyler will have a few gloo walls to spare if he ever needs to stop and initiate an emergency healing during a gunfight.

5) Robo

Much like Mr. Waggor, Robo is an unlikely choice for a Free Fire pet but a good one nevertheless. His skill, Wall Enforcement, provides a shield over the gloo wall when placed.

This is extremely useful as Skyler can use the extra gloo wall HP to push deep into the enemy's ranks. With the gloo wall being tougher to destroy, opponents may retreat to avoid being overrun.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

