5 best Free Fire pets for passive playstyle

Of all the playstyles present in Free Fire, playing passively is one of the most widely used by beginners, especially during ranked matches. Playing passive ensures that players don't overstretch their reach and run into direct danger.

The goal is to engage opponents with caution or avoid fights if needed. Given how calm this playstyle is, having a good defensive character is enough for the job. However, if players so wish, they can improve their ability to survive by using certain pets.

Note: Indian players must avoid playing Free Fire since it is banned in the country.

Pets that go well with players who use a passive playstyle in Free Fire

5) Night Panther

Using Night Panther's skill, Weight Training, players' inventory space increases by 15. These extra slots open up a world of possibilities for the user. They can carry more healing supplies and tactical items if required.

Furthermore, while playing with a squad, these extra inventory spaces ensure that players will never run out of supplies if engaged by an opponent. They will be able to hunker down and win the fight by causing the enemy to use all their supplies.

4) Spirit Fox

Spirit Fox has a very basic yet useful skill in Free Fire. It is called Well Fed, and it allows players to recover extra HP when using a medkit. Albeit only four HP is recovered at the base level, the pet becomes very powerful when maxed out.

In tough situations, this extra HP will allow players to conserve their healing supplies to a certain extent. Furthermore, since the winner in most fights is dictated by those who have more HP left, this extra HP will come in handy.

3) Shiba

Shiba is a helpful pupper in Free Fire. The pet's skill, Mushroom Sense, helps players find and locate mushrooms on the map. It marks as a mushroom location every 180 seconds, with the ping lasting for 30 seconds.

As a passive player, having a full EP bar comes in handy at all times. Players will be able to keep moving without having to heal. Additionally, with slow HP recovery, the need for medkits and other healing supplies will be mitigated.

2) Ottero

Undoubtedly, Ottero is one of the most unique pets in Free Fire. The pet's skill, Double Blubber, allows players to recover EP when healing using a Treatment Pistol and Medkit. The amount of EP recovered is 35% of the total HP recovered.

This dual healing trait makes the pet the perfect companion for players who can't seem to stay out of gunfights. With both HP and EP recovery, it will be harder for the player to be killed in combat.

1) Dr. Beanie

Given that a passive playstyle involves a lot of running, hiding, and crouching, Dr. Beanie is the perfect pet for the job. Their skill, Dashy Duckwalk, increases the player's movement speed by 30% while crouching.

While this skill may sound comical in nature, it has a lot of tactical benefits. Players will be able to keep a low profile and still move about the map swiftly. Additionally, with bonus movement speed, players will be able to stay low and flank opponents rapidly, catching them off guard.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

