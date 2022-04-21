5 best Free Fire pets for rank push with passive playstyle

Pets are an integral part of Free Fire's ecosystem. They provide buffs and various perks to players during combat. Some provide tactical perks, while others provide bonuses that affect fights and improve survivability.

However, when it comes to passive playstyles, not all pets work efficiently in unison with the player. Only a handful of them truly provide bonuses that allow the player's character to greatly benefit from them.

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire since it is banned in the country. Players can opt for the MAX variant of the game instead.

Top 5 pets that are tailor made for passive players in Free Fire

5) Falco

For players looking to land faster than their opponents, Falco is the best pet for the job. Its skill, Skyline Spree, increases the gliding speed upon the skydive by 15% and 25% increase in speed after the parachute opens.

What makes Falco's skill even better is that it affects the entire squad. If one member were to have Falco, everyone else in the squad would receive the bonus while landing.

4) Spirit Fox

Spirit Fox is great for passive players in Free Fire who need some bonus healing. Its skill, Well Fed, increases the amount of hit points restored when using a medkit. As a bonus, players will get four extra HP every time they heal themselves.

While bonus HP recovery at base level is not a lot, it does scale as the pet levels up. This will help passive players recover large amounts of HP and slash the amount of medkits needed to reach maximum hit points.

3) Agent Hop

Agent Hop is good for passive players who want to keep their EP bar full during the match. Its skill is called Bouncing Bonus and it works by providing the player with 30 EP every time the safe zone shrinks.

This perk triggers until the final end zone shrinks. Given the number of zones, players will easily be able to recover large amounts of EP with ease. They will be able to passively heal without the need for medkits.

2) Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor is the best pet in Free Fire for players who rely on gloo walls for protection. His skill, Smooth Gloo, provides players with a gloo wall grenade every 120 seconds, provided they have none.

Although at base level the skill is useful, once maxed out, players will be able to get more value from it. However, to be on the safe side, they should avoid relying on Mr. Waggor alone for gloo walls.

1) Night Panther

Of all the pets in Free Fire, Night Panther is one of the most useful to players. Its ability, Weight Training, grants the user extra inventory space of 15 slots. This will allow them to carry more supplies into battle, increasing the odds of winning.

For passive players, this means that they can stockpile extra medical and utility items for use. If ever they find themselves in trouble, they can rest assured that they won't die due to lack of medkits or inhalers.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

