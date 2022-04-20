5 tips for passive players to increase K/D ratio in Free Fire

Not every Free Fire player goes into a combat situation with their guns blazing. Some like to do things covertly and kill enemies using stealth tactics. In such situations, a passive playstyle will have to be adopted.

While players may not secure as many kills as their aggressive counterparts, they do have a higher chance of surviving combat situations. By following a few tips, readers can master the passive playstyle with ease.

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire since it is banned in the country.

Passive players can follow these tips to slowly improve their K/D ratio in Free Fire

5) Use stealth to gain an advantage

When attacking an opponent using a passive playstyle, players need to use stealth to gain the upper hand. Rather than shoot the enemy at first sight, players should carefully plan their attack to make the most of it.

In an ideal scenario, players should get within a few meters of their target before engaging. Opening the fight with a flashbang will also help as the opponent will not be able to fight back effectively.

4) Avoid rushing

Most aggressive players in Free Fire rely on rushing tactics to secure kills. However, this strategy is a high-risk, high-reward maneuver. One slip up and being eliminated is all but guaranteed.

For passive players, it's best if they avoid rush attacks in general. This will improve their odds of survival and ensure that they don't fall prey to bad strategies. However, if there is no other option available, a rush attack may be mounted as a last resort.

3) Camp and hide when required

While camping tactics may be looked down upon by the Free Fire community, there's nothing wrong with using them to gain an edge in combat. If players feel that they can successfully hold a certain region on the map, they should set up and create a kill zone.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, if camping is not the preferred strategy, players can even hide from their opponents when required. They can use hiding spots located across the map to ambush players when they get too close.

2) Avoid house-to-house combat

Fights within buildings often get confusing. Depending on how the enemy is positioned within the structure, players may or may not be able to secure a kill. Such being the case, avoiding fights indoors is for the best.

Instead of attacking the house, players should throw frag grenades inside to damage and/or kill their opponent outright. Alternatively, they can even use a combination of frag grenades and flashbangs to increase the odds of securing an elimination.

1) Use suppressors

As a passive player in Free Fire, using suppressors is of utmost importance. Players will be able to shoot opponents without revealing their position, which will reduce the possibility of a counter-attack.

Additionally, being silent will ensure that nearby opponents will not be drawn to the player's location due to the sound of gunfire. This will drastically improve the odds of securing a kill with ease, and it will also help players rotate out of the area unharmed.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Siddharth Satish