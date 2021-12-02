5 best Free Fire pets for tactical advantage after OB31 patch

Pets play a significant role in Free Fire. Their abilities, if used correctly, can turn the tide of battle. Knowing which one to use with a specific character combination will make all the difference.

However, even without a good character combination, pets will come in handy. As long as they are at their max level, players can gain a substantial tactical advantage in combat.

Note: All abilities are at the pets' maximum level.

Gain a tactical edge in Free Fire by using these pets

5) Agent Hop

Agent Hop's "Bouncing Bonus" enables players to gain 50 EP every time the zone shrinks. This is an advantageous ability to have in Free Fire. With EP constantly regenerating, players need not have to look for mushrooms.

Additionally, during combat, players can passively heal without worrying about using medkits. This is great for aggressive players, as it enables them to stay in combat longer.

4) Dreki

Dreki's "Dragon Glare" is the perfect ability to locate and find injured opponents. It enables players to spot opponents who are using medkits. It has a 30-meter radius range and lasts for 5 seconds.

After an intense gunfight, if enemies manage to escape, they can be found with ease by using this ability. Even though it only lasts for a few seconds, this gives players ample time to get an idea of their positioning.

3) Beaston

Beaston's "Helping Hand" ability enables players to throw grenades further. The effective throwing range is increased by 30%. This affects all throwable items such as grenades, gloo wall grenades, flashbangs and smoke grenades.

Although this ability is situational, being able to throw gloo walls further will be helpful during rushes. It will allow players to use fewer gloo walls while rushing towards their target.

2) Rockie

Rockie's "Stay Chill'' ability is perfect for characters with active ability. It helps reduce the cooldown time by 15%. This will allow players to use their character's ability faster, giving them an edge in combat.

When paired with Free Fire characters such as DJ Alok or Dimitri, players will be able to use their abilities generously. This is invaluable during pitched battles and rush attacks.

1) Robo

Robo's "Wall Enforcement" ability provides additional protection from incoming projectiles. A shield is added to the gloo wall, which provides an additional 100 HP worth of damage absorption.

This ability is useful when engaging in an intense fight. Players will be able to stay protected behind one gloo wall for longer. However, users should have a contingency plan in place when going up against Free Fire characters such as Skyler or Xayne.

Note: The list is in no particular order. The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

