5 best Free Fire pets to use for aggressive playstyle in April 2022

Characters are crucial in Garena Free Fire due to their unique abilities and the tactical advantage they offer. However, they are not the only ones that enhance gamers' capabilities during matches. Players can use pet skills to get additional benefits in Garena Free Fire and the MAX variant.

Pets serve as companions to the characters that users deploy in Garena Free Fire games. They are readily available in the in-game store, like characters. Thus, players can consider and compare the available pet abilities and choose the one that suits their gameplay strategy and the playstyle.

Some pets are ideal for defensive gameplay, while others are beneficial for aggressive playstyle. Detective Panda, Ottero, and Spirit Fox offer health support with EP/HP, while users can substantially enhance their landing speed in a match with Falco.

Garena Free Fire pets ideal for aggressive playstyle (April 2022)

1) Agent Hop

Skill: Bouncing Hops - Every time the safe zone shrinks, gamers receive a certain amount of EP.

Level-ups

Skill level 1 (Pet Level 1):

EP recovery: 30 points

Skill level 2 (Pet Level 5)

EP recovery: 40 points

Skill level 3 (Pet Level 7)

EP recovery: 50 points

Whether gamers land at a hot drop or choose a safer landing spot, their focus should depend on survival. Even if they adopt an aggressive playstyle, users should focus on moving continuously and targetting the vulnerable foes to survive.

Another aspect of a match in Garena Free Fire is the shrinking of the safe zone, which usually leads to early defeat if players don't have enough health equipment. It is then that pets like Agent Hop become crucial due to the EP recovery every time the zone shrinks.

Thus, it doesn't matter if users are outside the safe zone or inside, and the extra EP is helpful, especially while rushing. Furthermore, they can take advantage of each shrinking zone during a Free Fire match, ultimately assisting them in endzone fights after they successfully survive.

2) Ottero

Skill: Double Blubber - Gamers can avail themselves of EP recovery every time they receive HP gain due to a medkit or Treatment Pistol.

Level-ups

Skill level 1 (Pet Level 1)

EP recovery: 35%

Skill level 2 (Pet Level 5)

EP recovery: 50%

Skill level 3 (Pet Level 7)

EP recovery: 65%

HP is among the essential aspects of a shooter game, and Garena Free Fire is no different. The fate of a match relies on how efficiently players survive and maintain their HP.

A decrease in HP can put them at a disadvantage, especially in a combat situation. Thus, it can be equivalent to giving away the game if users cannot act swiftly.

EP allows them to shift their focus from healing again and again, but there are few sources to recover EP in Garena Free Fire. Thus, gamers can use Ottero to gain EP quickly.

They have to use medkits or a Treatment Pistol once, which will help them receive a certain amount of EP alongside the HP gain.

3) Beaston

Skill: Helping Hand - Users can enhance the range of their throwables like grenades, smoke, gloo walls, etc., by a certain amount.

Level-ups

Skill level 1 (Pet Level 1)

Throwing range: 10%

Skill level 2 (Pet Level 5)

Throwing range: 20%

Skill level 3 (Pet Level 7)

Throwing range: 30%

Due to a substantial increase in the throwing capabilities with Beaston, players can benefit in various combat situations, especially the ones involving attack. Employing the enhanced range of throws during endzone fights allows them to rush on their enemies efficiently.

Apart from increasing assistance while rushing, Beaston also allows gamers to elevate the accuracy of the throws. This pet is excellent for deploying gloo walls at longer distances to distract or deceive enemies while rushing.

4) Falco

Skill: Skyline Spree - Players get increased speeds of gliding and diving while parachuting.

Level-ups

Skill level 1 (Pet Level 1)

Gliding Speed: 15%

Diving Speed: 25%

Skill level 2 (Pet Level 5)

Gliding Speed: 30%

Diving Speed: 37%

Skill level 3 (Pet Level 7)

Gliding Speed: 45%

Diving Speed: 50%

Landing quickly is vital in any Garena Free Fire match as it allows a few extra seconds for users to collect the supplies and adapt to the terrain at a specific location. Thus, early landing becomes crucial when they have adopted an aggressive gameplay strategy and choose hot drops to land.

A pet like Falco becomes highly beneficial as it offers an increase in gliding and driving speeds. Thus, the rise is vital, allowing gamers to land a few seconds earlier than their adversaries.

If landing at a hot drop, they can easily choose their favorite gun and wait for their opponents to land.

5) Rockie

Skill: Stay Chill - It snips the cooldown time for the equipped active ability by a certain amount.

Level-ups

Skill level 1 (Pet Level 1)

Decrease in cooldown: 6%

Skill level 2 (Pet Level 5)

Decrease in cooldown: 10%

Skill level 3 (Pet Level 7)

Decrease in cooldown: 15%

Active abilities in Garena Free Fire are the most popular due to their overpowered capabilities. Any day, a skilled gamer with an active ability can beat their opponents with aggressive gameplay on the battlefield.

DJ Alok, K, Wukong, and Skyler are some of the popular choices in Garena Free Fire. However, in the case of most active ability characters, the longer cooldown time becomes a liability because players can't use the skill in the meantime.

Thus, Rockie comes to escape in such cases as it helps snip the time of cooldown a certain proportion. Therefore, users can use the character ability more frequently while employing an aggressive gameplay strategy in Garena Free Fire.

Note: The list is not in a particular order and reflects the author's opinions. Free Fire has been banned in India as of February 2022, so players should go for the MAX variant to access their player IDs.

