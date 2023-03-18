5 best Free Fire tips to get into safe zones during rank push (March 2023)

Free Fire is not a unique Battle Royale shooter, yet it has found a massive fan following around the globe for multiple reasons. The in-game characters, pets, and other gameplay elements make Free Fire's Battle Royale mode quite interesting among the titles for smartphones and tablets.

However, like every other BR game, FF players must survive throughout the match. In ranked matches, the significance of survival increases, as early exits can cost players rank points. Thus, escaping the shrinking zone is the primary focus during the rank push.

This article will list five tips that can come in handy for players to get into safe zones during the rank push in March 2023.

Note: The following list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the author's opinions.

Top five tips to follow in Garena Free Fire to get into safe zones while pushing the ranks in March 2023

1) Land around the center of a map

In Free Fire, during a BR match, the first safe zone is usually created randomly. However, almost every time, the landing spots around the center of the map become a part of the first safe zone. Thus, players can aim towards landing in the central part of a map.

Apart from landing in the center, Free Fire players can also predict the sequence of the safe zones after the second safe zone is formed. Thus, they continue to rotate in the direction where the second zone was formed.

2) Always mark the safe zone on the mini-map

Sometimes due to an uncertain flight path at the start of a match, players often choose to land outside the safe zone. In such cases, individuals must always mark a specific spot inside the safe zone as a reminder to escape the shrinking area as soon as possible before the timer hits "0:00."

The game always displays whether the players' position is outside the safe zone or not with a dotted line. However, sometimes when players prioritize looting and fighting over escaping, they tend not to pay attention to the dotted line. Thus, manually marking a location inside the safe territory will work as a reminder.

3) Don't engage in unnecessary fights during the initial stages

If players have landed outside the safe zone, their primary concern should be looting the supplies and escaping rather than engaging in unnecessary fights. The moment players prioritize combat, they might delay their escape, which could also cost them the match if their current position is far away from the safe area.

Thus, players must take on fights only if they don't have to worry about the shrinking zone. This way, one can find the correct balance between aggression and defense while enhancing their game sense. Moreover, players can earn a positive amount of rank points from the match.

4) Use vehicles to move towards the safe zone

Players can find various vehicles spawned during a Free Fire BR-Ranked match that they can use to travel significantly faster than sprinting. Thus, it is wise to spot the nearby vehicles as soon as players land at a certain location on a FF/FF MAX map.

Besides escaping the shrinking area, a vehicle is also a better alternative to entering the safe zone because many enemies camp at the edges hoping to execute surprise attacks. Thus, using a vehicle can lower the damage taken from campers.

5) Keep an eye on the timer of the shrinking zone

The zone shrinks after the timer under the mini-map hits "0:00," which players must also remember. Thus, no matter what happens, they must always start moving towards the safe zone as soon as the timer turns "0:30," as it will allow them to escape in the nick of time.

However, if players are already inside the safe zone but are on the edges, they must travel towards the center. This will take them closer to the next safe zone of the Free Fire Battle Royale match, provided it is not the last circle.

Players can try to follow all of the aforementioned tips to stay inside the safe zone at all times. This will ultimately extend their stay in a BR-ranked match and allow them to attain a positive amount of rank points.

Disclaimer: Indian players must avoid installing Free Fire on their smartphones as the game is banned in the country. Instead, they can consider downloading the MAX version, which is still available via Google Play Store.

